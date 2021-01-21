Genshin Impact set to receive controller support for iOS devices soon

In a recent Developers Discussion release from miHoYo, it was revealed that Genshin Impact is all set to receive controller support for iOS devices.

Morning, Travelers!



Once again, we're bringing you the latest and greatest from the developers' discussions! We've heard that material conversion is fresh out of the oven~



View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/GUqO3bclGa#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/7F4MNQyEuv — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 19, 2021

According to the official release, players on iOS devices will receive controller support for Genshin Impact. Additionally, an entire list of supported controllers was also revealed by the developers. The list of supported controllers for Genshin Impact on iOS devices are:

Xbox wireless controller (Bluetooth version)

Xbox Elite wireless controller Series 2

PlayStation DualShock 4 wireless controller; and

iOS-specialized Bluetooth controllers (partial support only)

Additionally, the developers also revealed that the controller support will be only available to players using iOS 14 or higher. The controller support is scheduled to be introduced in Genshin Impact along with the release of patch 1.3.

Here's everything to know about controller support for Genshin Impact on iOS devices.

iOS devices set to receive controller support for Genshin Impact

The official release from miHoYo clarifies a list of things that players should note about the upcoming controller support for iOS devices in patch 1.3 of Genshin Impact. These things are,

Players require atleast iOS 14 to receive controller support for Genshin Impact

The list of supported controllers which receive full support is fairly limited at the moment.

Additionally, PlayStation 5's DualSense controller is also not supported at the time of release.

Apart from these few important notes, the introduction of controller support for iOS devices comes as a much-awaited feature for the Genshin Impact community.

FINALLY IOS CONTROLLER SUPPORT ON 1.3 THANK YOU @GenshinImpact!!!! — ｏｓｕｔｏ-ｄｕｔｅｒｕｔｅ (@rainrhiz) January 19, 2021

Yeeesss finally I can use controllers 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XxEEU0591I — もうち ☆ (@uchimouchi) January 19, 2021

PS4 CONTROLLER SUPPORT ON IPAD YES!!!!!!!!! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!! — Elo A (@NevewElo) January 19, 2021

YES GENSHIN IMPACT CONTROLLERS ON IOS DEVICES FINALLY pic.twitter.com/3aaHHzoP1L — joos joos @ masamune (@cloudraws) January 19, 2021

However, the controller support announced by miHoYo speaks exclusively about iOS devices. It seems like the community is going to have to wait until the developers make an official announcement regarding controller support on Android devices.

Happy enough Bluetooth Controller Support WOULD COME, but HOPEFULLY, Android users would get their fair share and not only iOS pic.twitter.com/S17QFvOShr — Ryukaze (@RyuumiGaroukuni) January 19, 2021

Will this also include controller support for Android or are we waiting a bit longer for that? I hope we get it as well! pic.twitter.com/0k06vyAWcl — HK (@Hellkite422) January 19, 2021

@GenshinImpact, I was wondering if the controller functionality to IOS mobile is also applied to Android. Will this be possible as well? — Kelvin Matheus (@KelvinMatheusFF) January 20, 2021

May we have Android mobile controller support??? I beg of you pic.twitter.com/va28TVhFJm — pidz (@peteypow) January 20, 2021

No official date has been revealed by miHoYo for the release of patch 1.3. Nevertheless, with the Ganyu banner in Genshin Impact ending soon, it can be expected that the 1.3 update is right around the corner.

Update 1.3 in Genshin Impact is supposed to introduce a bunch of new as well as updated features into the game. A new five-star rated character, Xiao, is also expected to be added with update 1.3.

With so many new additions coming to Genshin Impact, staying put for update 1.3 to release is turning into an agonising wait for the entire community. As stated already though, the update is expected to release in the near future with an added preload feature on mobile devices as well.