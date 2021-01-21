Genshin Impact set to receive controller support for iOS devices soon

In a recent Developers Discussion release from miHoYo, it was revealed that Genshin Impact is all set to receive controller support for iOS devices.
According to the official release, players on iOS devices will receive controller support for Genshin Impact. Additionally, an entire list of supported controllers was also revealed by the developers. The list of supported controllers for Genshin Impact on iOS devices are:
- Xbox wireless controller (Bluetooth version)
- Xbox Elite wireless controller Series 2
- PlayStation DualShock 4 wireless controller; and
- iOS-specialized Bluetooth controllers (partial support only)
Additionally, the developers also revealed that the controller support will be only available to players using iOS 14 or higher. The controller support is scheduled to be introduced in Genshin Impact along with the release of patch 1.3.
iOS devices set to receive controller support for Genshin Impact
The official release from miHoYo clarifies a list of things that players should note about the upcoming controller support for iOS devices in patch 1.3 of Genshin Impact. These things are,
- Players require atleast iOS 14 to receive controller support for Genshin Impact
- The list of supported controllers which receive full support is fairly limited at the moment.
- Additionally, PlayStation 5's DualSense controller is also not supported at the time of release.
Apart from these few important notes, the introduction of controller support for iOS devices comes as a much-awaited feature for the Genshin Impact community.
However, the controller support announced by miHoYo speaks exclusively about iOS devices. It seems like the community is going to have to wait until the developers make an official announcement regarding controller support on Android devices.
No official date has been revealed by miHoYo for the release of patch 1.3. Nevertheless, with the Ganyu banner in Genshin Impact ending soon, it can be expected that the 1.3 update is right around the corner.
Update 1.3 in Genshin Impact is supposed to introduce a bunch of new as well as updated features into the game. A new five-star rated character, Xiao, is also expected to be added with update 1.3.
With so many new additions coming to Genshin Impact, staying put for update 1.3 to release is turning into an agonising wait for the entire community. As stated already though, the update is expected to release in the near future with an added preload feature on mobile devices as well.