Genshin Impact voice actors, including Paimon's VA, await long overdue payment from dubbing studio

A new Genshin Impact controversy has arisen involving voice actors, except this time, a dubbing studio known as Formosa Interactive is accused of not paying them. Even Paimon's VA, Corina Boettger, is due money. Recent tweets by the voice actors have revealed that they haven't been paid in over four months. This scandal that has erupted on social media will be covered in this article.

The gist of the situation is that Brandon Winckler and Corina Boettger claim that they haven't been paid in months for their voice acting. Thousands of dollars are at stake, leaving several voice actors unhappy. Relevant tweets are posted below for the reader's convenience.

Genshin Impact voice actors claim that they are overdue payment from Formosa Interactive

Brandon Winckler @BWincklerVA Brandon Winckler @BWincklerVA I have a big giant ridiculous callout thread primed and ready to go, but I'll leave it at this (for now)



Pay your fucking actors on time. I'm so sick of waiting 3+ months for payment for literally the BIGGEST video game project out there.



Voice Actors. Demand your payments. I have a big giant ridiculous callout thread primed and ready to go, but I'll leave it at this (for now)Pay your fucking actors on time. I'm so sick of waiting 3+ months for payment for literally the BIGGEST video game project out there. Voice Actors. Demand your payments. After a fifth email with no response, This is regarding Genshin Impact. Inexcusable for us as actors to be waiting 4+ months for pay when you make $86 million per month. Unfortunately, this is not an uncommon problem- (thread) twitter.com/BWincklerVA/st… After a fifth email with no response, This is regarding Genshin Impact. Inexcusable for us as actors to be waiting 4+ months for pay when you make $86 million per month. Unfortunately, this is not an uncommon problem- (thread) twitter.com/BWincklerVA/st…

Brandon Winckler, who voiced Kazuha's friend and some additional minor NPCs, has stated on Twitter that they have sent several emails to Formosa Interactive regarding their work for the English dub of Genshin Impact. Apparently, Brandon Winckler is owed over four months of payment.

Brandon Winckler @BWincklerVA With all that said, I personally won't be working on this game anymore unless it goes under a Union contract. I don't have much to lose from this choice - and if I'm lucky, I hope others will at least see where I'm coming from with that choice. I'm sorry to be so negative. UGH. With all that said, I personally won't be working on this game anymore unless it goes under a Union contract. I don't have much to lose from this choice - and if I'm lucky, I hope others will at least see where I'm coming from with that choice. I'm sorry to be so negative. UGH.

They stated they won't work with the game anymore since they're not getting paid. Brandon Winckler is not the only VA facing this issue. The following section of this article will detail how Genshin Impact's Paimon is also affected by this controversy.

Paimon's English voice actor is owed money

Zulu & Lima (Corina, digi-destined) @thebirdzulu Again... been working for MONTHS unpaid on a BIG project for a studio. I am owed THOUSANDS of dollars. I am struggling currently to pay rent because of this. This project has made BILLIONS. This project should be Union. Again... been working for MONTHS unpaid on a BIG project for a studio. I am owed THOUSANDS of dollars. I am struggling currently to pay rent because of this. This project has made BILLIONS. This project should be Union.

Corina Boettger is the English voice actor for Paimon in Genshin Impact and is unquestionably one of the most recognizable voices in the entire game. They haven't been paid in months, resulting in this person struggling to pay for rent.

Some people have been advocating for a union on this project to prevent such issues, yet there is no further development on that story.

Zulu & Lima (Corina, digi-destined) @thebirdzulu @LostMediaDetec1 It's not. But I can't afford a lawyer. This is why more stuff needs to be union because then the union could fight this fight for me. @LostMediaDetec1 It's not. But I can't afford a lawyer. This is why more stuff needs to be union because then the union could fight this fight for me.

Unions are supposed to act in the interest of the whole group, which is why some people want them in the first place. If the voice actors aren't getting paid, it becomes difficult for them to hire a lawyer in the first place without help.

ashikai @Ashikai



the studio that does VA work for Genshin is Formosa. they were part of a strike that asked for fair pay back in 2016.



could be nothing. could be a red flag. since this seems to be primarily an EN dub issue... @GenshinImpact ...actually I'll throw in one more thing.the studio that does VA work for Genshin is Formosa. they were part of a strike that asked for fair pay back in 2016.could be nothing. could be a red flag. since this seems to be primarily an EN dub issue... @GenshinImpact ...actually I'll throw in one more thing.the studio that does VA work for Genshin is Formosa. they were part of a strike that asked for fair pay back in 2016.could be nothing. could be a red flag. since this seems to be primarily an EN dub issue... ⛳️ https://t.co/vhCXnWkj96

There is past precedence for Formosa Interactive being accused of not paying their contracted employees on time. Interestingly, the company was once involved in the 2016-2017 voice actor strike.

Fans are telling Genshin Impact and Formosa Interactive to pay the voice actors

Natasha @NatashaNonBuono @GenshinImpact You need to talk to your English dubbing studio because they are keeping the money you give them to pay your VAs instead of paying them on time. The voice of your mascot should be able to pay their rent instead of waiting on payments from last year! @GenshinImpact You need to talk to your English dubbing studio because they are keeping the money you give them to pay your VAs instead of paying them on time. The voice of your mascot should be able to pay their rent instead of waiting on payments from last year!

Neremik @Neremik @GenshinImpact Can you commemorate paying your voice actors instead? @GenshinImpact Can you commemorate paying your voice actors instead?

Some community members have taken to the official Genshin Impact Twitter account, telling them to pay their voice actors. However, miHoYo's involvement in the payment is not the issue since Brandon Winckler stated that Formosa Interactive is responsible, based on the following tweet.

Brandon Winckler @BWincklerVA Alright, can’t sleep. Last post so I can have my thoughts cleared - I’ve asked and emailed and called and everything else that is in my power as an actor to do with Formosa - and received little/no response. I can’t go months without being paid, other actors can, I’m sure- but Alright, can’t sleep. Last post so I can have my thoughts cleared - I’ve asked and emailed and called and everything else that is in my power as an actor to do with Formosa - and received little/no response. I can’t go months without being paid, other actors can, I’m sure- but

Other dubs for Genshin Impact don't appear to be having this issue. Likewise, projects like Honkai Star Rail haven't had their studios accused of not paying on time.

✨Mili✨ @MiliKuuki @FormosaInteract Pay your VAs on time. waiting for 7+ months to get paid for your work is ridiculous @FormosaInteract Pay your VAs on time. waiting for 7+ months to get paid for your work is ridiculous

Some have started tweeting at Formosa Interactive about the issue. The company has yet to respond to the allegations when this article was written. Also, neither miHoYo nor HoYoverse has commented on the matter.

The accusations started on July 11, 2023, so the controversy was only a few days old, with the latest tweets coming out by then.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.

Poll : 0 votes