Genshin Impact voice actors, including Paimon's VA, await long overdue payment from dubbing studio

A new Genshin Impact controversy has arisen involving voice actors, except this time, a dubbing studio known as Formosa Interactive is accused of not paying them. Even Paimon's VA, Corina Boettger, is due money. Recent tweets by the voice actors have revealed that they haven't been paid in over four months. This scandal that has erupted on social media will be covered in this article.
The gist of the situation is that Brandon Winckler and Corina Boettger claim that they haven't been paid in months for their voice acting. Thousands of dollars are at stake, leaving several voice actors unhappy. Relevant tweets are posted below for the reader's convenience.
Genshin Impact voice actors claim that they are overdue payment from Formosa Interactive
Brandon Winckler, who voiced Kazuha's friend and some additional minor NPCs, has stated on Twitter that they have sent several emails to Formosa Interactive regarding their work for the English dub of Genshin Impact. Apparently, Brandon Winckler is owed over four months of payment.
They stated they won't work with the game anymore since they're not getting paid. Brandon Winckler is not the only VA facing this issue. The following section of this article will detail how Genshin Impact's Paimon is also affected by this controversy.
Paimon's English voice actor is owed money
Corina Boettger is the English voice actor for Paimon in Genshin Impact and is unquestionably one of the most recognizable voices in the entire game. They haven't been paid in months, resulting in this person struggling to pay for rent.
Some people have been advocating for a union on this project to prevent such issues, yet there is no further development on that story.
Unions are supposed to act in the interest of the whole group, which is why some people want them in the first place. If the voice actors aren't getting paid, it becomes difficult for them to hire a lawyer in the first place without help.
There is past precedence for Formosa Interactive being accused of not paying their contracted employees on time. Interestingly, the company was once involved in the 2016-2017 voice actor strike.
Fans are telling Genshin Impact and Formosa Interactive to pay the voice actors
Some community members have taken to the official Genshin Impact Twitter account, telling them to pay their voice actors. However, miHoYo's involvement in the payment is not the issue since Brandon Winckler stated that Formosa Interactive is responsible, based on the following tweet.
Other dubs for Genshin Impact don't appear to be having this issue. Likewise, projects like Honkai Star Rail haven't had their studios accused of not paying on time.
Some have started tweeting at Formosa Interactive about the issue. The company has yet to respond to the allegations when this article was written. Also, neither miHoYo nor HoYoverse has commented on the matter.
The accusations started on July 11, 2023, so the controversy was only a few days old, with the latest tweets coming out by then.
