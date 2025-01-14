Geralt's video game voice actor reprises his role in Netflix's new Witcher movie

Doug Cockle, the 54-year-old voice actor, is reprising his role as Geralt in Witcher again. However, this time, it's not in the game. He will be Geralt's voice in the upcoming Netflix animated movie, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. Cockle is best known for his work as the protagonist of the Witcher video game series.

Read on to learn more about The Witcher: Sirens of Deep releasing on Netflix in February 2025.

A Witcher animated movie is coming on Netflix, and Doug Cockle is back in Geralt's voice

Netflix has officially revealed the trailer for The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep. This animated movie will follow Geralt's journey to stop a war between the land and the sea. Doug Cockle, known for giving Geralt the voice in the video game series, is reprising his role in the movie.

Since the release of the Witcher 4 game trailer and the devs announcing Ciri as a primary protagonist, fans have been wondering whether Geralt is coming back to the game or not.

While that is yet to be revealed and there is nothing but a small tease, the same voice is returning as a primary protagonist in a Netflix movie. The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep will be released on February 11, 2025, only on Netflix.

Furthermore, the IMDB cast list shows that Anya Chalotra, known for her role as Yennefer in the live-action Witcher web series, is also reprising her role in the movie. The same goes for Joey Batey, who is known for portraying Jaskier in the series and is voicing his character in the video game.

Since Henry Cavill is not playing Geralt's role in the live-action Witcher series and Liam Hemsworth is reprising him, it seemed like Cavill could be part of the animated movie. While that is not the case, Cockle's return as Geralt is reason enough for fans to rejoice.

