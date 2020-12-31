Get Metro: Last Light Redux for free on GOG

For the next two days anyone can make their way to gog.com and snag themselves a free copy of Metro: Last Light Redux.

The award winning Metro series follows the books of the same name about a group of survivors living in the metro beneath an irradiated Moscow. On top of that, the Metro games also serve as a spiritual successor to the successful S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series of harsh, open-world sim type games.

Grab Metro: Last Light Redux for FREE within the next 48h during our Winter Sale Finale!



❄️ https://t.co/VjtGvpA0WM | 3500+ deals up to -91% pic.twitter.com/8zcHKoXXey — GOG.COM (@GOGcom) December 30, 2020

What is Metro: Last Light Redux?

Metro: Last Light was the sequel to Metro: 2033, and takes place shortly after the events of the first game, serving as a direct continuation of the events in the first game. Like the other Metro games, Last Light featured a dark and rich atmosphere where ammo was scarce, and people and monsters alike were hostile.

Metro: Last Light upgraded a lot of the features from the previous game, most notably by significantly improving the game’s stealth mechanics. This helped players play on the harder difficulties, where having more than four bullets might be a luxury, without having to resort to desperate combat.

Last Light is a linear story based adventure, great for wanting to experience a narrative that explores the struggle to remain human in the middle of a nuclear wasteland. The writing is strong and compelling, with a dark edge that fits right in with the atmosphere.

Overall, the Metro series is a joy to play, so long as you can handle the bleak outlook on life and human society.

So the year end challenge I setup was met today.



Going to start streaming on Sunday afternoons starting at 1:00pm eastern for 3 hours. Starting Jan 3.



Planning on a no-hints, blind play through of the Metro games in order. Metro 2033 Redux, Last Light Redux ending with Exodus — Alcherion (@Alcherion7) December 28, 2020

Metro: Last Light Redux improves the game even more

After the release of Last Light, 4A Games continued working on them, adding improvements to the graphics and engine to make the games shine on new consoles. The Redux games also included all DLC made for the game, making them a great way to enter the series.

Metro: Last Light can be a little bit daunting and hard to follow for players who skipped Metro: 2033, but Last Light does include a number of cutscenes and exposition to keep new players up to speed.

Whether you want to jump into the series with Last Light or pick it up to play after beating 2033, the game is free to keep on GOG for the next two days. There’s no reason to miss out on such a great opportunity.