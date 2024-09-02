Gianluigi Buffon EA FC 25 rating: Legendary Italian goalkeeper returns as a new Icon

Gianluigi Buffon's official FC25 Icon card along with card design was revealed by Electronic Arts in an X post on September 2, 2024. The legendary goalkeeper is returning as a 91-rated keeper with 94 Diving, 86 Handling, 78 Kicking, 93 Reflexes, 51 Speed, and 89 Positioning. Buffon's official card design also revealed that goalkeepers in FC 25 will feature PlayStyle+.

Buffon features the Far Reach PlayStyle+ for which he was known. This PlayStyle allows Buffon access to far-reaching animations to successfully defend the goal by extending his reach to extreme corners. EA has also released the walkout animation for the legend's Icon card

Gianluigi Buffon's rating in EA FC 25

Gianluigi Buffon features great stats for a base Icon goalkeeper with a 91 rating. With this edition of FC, EA is introducing PlayStyles+ for even the goalkeepers. Buffon's Far Reach PlayStyle+ along with 93 Reflexes and 94 Diving would be a menace to breach.

Further, this won't be his only card. His status and glory ensure that he will receive future promos which could feature even more PlayStyles+ and even better stats. Only time will tell what levels goalkeepers like him will reach in FC 25 Ultimate Team.

What does it mean for the fans?

Gianluigi Buffon was given the UEFA Presidents' Award 2024- Source: Getty

Gianluigi Buffon was very loved among peers and fans. His loyalty and greatness have earned him a place in the halls of history. He broke records, including the most appearances in Serie A, surpassing Paolo Maldini’s long-standing mark. He retired in Parma, the club into which he tip-toed at the beginning of his career, demonstrating peak loyalty and respect.

During the Champions League Draw ceremony, Gigi Buffon was handed the UEFA Presidents' Award. Here's what he said about it:

"It’s a lovely recognition, because if someone spends 29 years on the football pitch, he wonders if people actually notice things or not. You have to end your career to realise people noticed you!"

He further added:

"It is very satisfying. I was joking, but not so much, that if I’d known earlier how many awards I would receive after retiring, I’d have quit earlier!"

This is proof of the love he got from fans. His fans would love to have him in between the posts of their team, bringing his prime reflexes and glory back to the field again.

