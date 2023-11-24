"God save him": Fans react as Kick streamer SweaterGxd sees a guy getting hit by a car while IRL streaming

SweaterGxd is a Kick streamer who mostly does IRL streams and is known for his Stake gambling streams. In his stream from November 23, he was seen gambling and driving his car around on the streets of LA.

The streamer was seen going to multiple sidecar shows on the streets, where he saw a guy getting hit by a car and getting injured.

Many viewers who were watching the IRL stream clipped multiple moments from the car show. One specific clip of a guy getting hit by the back of the car went viral after popular influencer Fear Buck reposted the clip.

FearedBuck reposted this clip from popular drama account Drama Alert's X post, and viewers commented on being shocked about the situation. One viewer in particular said:

"God save him."

"Nobody is helping.": Viewers react to the guy getting hit by a car on Sweatergxd's stream

Controversial Kick streamer Sweatergxd was at a street sideshow (an automobile stunt show on the streets) in LA in the viral clip from his stream. Apart from that clip, multiple other cars can be seen hitting people when they stand in the front or closer to the cars performing stunts.

Many chatters questioned where the cops were in the stream. The viewers had shocking reactions to the stunt show happening.

[Timestamp - 12:45]

The guy in Sweatergxd's clip was seen getting badly hurt and even limping after getting hit by the backside of the car. The clip was initially posted by Drama Alert.

The post received a lot of comments and views in a few hours, and one viewer said:

One X user questioned why the guy came on the stunt track.

Another X user said that the driver could be getting arrested for hurting the guy.

This user said that these kinds of incidents are quite common in street sideshows.

The X user @VadaszGaming said that they're not surprised, as the drivers at sideshows aren't professional.

This X user said the guy shouldn't have been so forward on the track.

Sweatergxd gave reactions of being shocked while he was at these shows, and so did his chat. However, he later went back to his gambling on stream and played games on the Stake gambling site.

Sweatergxd has been known to be involved in controversies like his last feud with HeelMike and has also been arrested on stream once. He has twenty-four thousand followers on Kick.