God of War Ragnarok DLC is reportedly going to be announced soon

God of War Ragnarok is reportedly getting a DLC announcement much sooner than fans might've anticipated. According to reports from a Spanish outlet, Areajugones, developer Santa Monica Studio is hard at work on a story expansion for 2022's Game of the Year contender, with an official announcement planned later this year, potentially during the upcoming The Game Awards.

The news outlet reported that the rumors came from sources close to PlayStation. The leaks also mentioned the DLC potentially releasing as a standalone title for the PlayStation 5, akin to Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales or Naughty Dog's Uncharted: Lost Legacy.

As mentioned previously, The DLC/ standalone adventure is expected to be officially revealed during this year's The Game Awards, which is scheduled for December 6, 2023.

Given The Game Awards is the final big yearly gaming event, which is usually packed with major announcements and reveals from the industry, it would be the perfect stage for PlayStation to showcase the DLC.

The rumored God of War Ragnarok DLC might get an official reveal during The Game Awards 2023

According to Areajugones' sources, the God of War Ragnarok DLC is reportedly going to be the biggest announcement from PlayStation during The Game Awards 2023.

The rumors surrounding the DLC have been making rounds online for a while now. Prior leaks suggested the DLC will feature Atreus/ Loki as the playable character.

The story will supposedly take place following the finale of God of War Ragnarok, which saw Kratos and his son, Atreus, going their separate ways.

While Kratos chose to stay in Midgard and rebuild the destruction that resulted from their clash against Odin and the Asgardian forces, as well as Ragnarok, Atreus chose to walk his own path.

The DLC is also expected to be exclusive to PlayStation 5, much like the Burning Shores expansion for Horizon Forbidden West.

The finale of the last God of War game also hinted at a potential Atreus-led spin-off, with the young Jotun setting on his journey of self-reflection and search for the lost Giants of Jotunheim.

All that said, it remains to be seen how the DLC's potential announcement is received by players and fans of the God of War series.

Considering the playable Atreus/ Loki sections of God of War Ragnarok were among the biggest criticisms many players had regarding the title, basing an entire DLC or a spin-off game surrounding that character might not click well with many fans.