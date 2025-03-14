God of War Ragnarok gets DLC nearly three years after release, but it's not what fans were hoping for

God of War Ragnarok finally gets a DLC three years after release, and a little over two years since God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC went live in 2023. However, the DLC that Sony showcased a few moments ago is not the same thing that fans had expected. Instead of more content for God of War Ragnarok, fans were given, well, an upgrade of sorts. This is what the developers had to say:

"As a gift to everyone who owns God of War Ragnarök, on March 20th, we will be releasing an update for all players on PlayStation and PC that includes the Dark Odyssey collection at no additional cost."

Of course, this is not a bad deal (since it's a freebie), but it does dampen the spirit, especially since it is not new content per se. Nevertheless, cosmetics are always welcome in-game, more so given that they are related to Kratos, Atreus, and Freya. Here is what you can expect from the Dark Odyssey collection.

God of War Ragnarok Dark Odyssey collection is a gift from the divine

Dark Odyssey Companion Armor looks absolutely brilliant (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The Dark Odyssey collection will be a free DLC for anyone who owns God of War Ragnarok on PlayStation and PC. As mentioned, it is not the sort of DLC that players wanted; there is no new content in terms of gameplay, but it is a small win nonetheless. Here is what the developers had to say about it:

"Inspired by the working name of God of War (2005) and the skin that originally appeared in God of War II as a reward for beating the game on God Mode difficulty, we are bringing the classic black and gold theme for the 20th anniversary. Once the update is live, you’ll be able to access the collection from any Lost Items chest in the base game or automatically while in Valhalla."

Alright, now that we're done with the heartfelt message from the developers, it is time to move on to the cosmetics. Here is the list of things you will get for free come March 20, 2025:

Dark Odyssey Armor & Appearance for Kratos

Dark Odyssey Kratos Appearance

Dark Odyssey Armor Set for Kratos (Dark Odyssey Breastplate, Dark Odyssey Bracers, Dark Odyssey Belt)

Dark Odyssey Companion Armor

Dark Odyssey Vestment for Atreus

Dark Odyssey Witch Frock for Freya

Dark Odyssey Weapon Appearances & Attachments*

Dark Odyssey Leviathan Axe [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Knob [Attachment]

Dark Odyssey Blades of Chaos [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Handles [Attachment]

Dark Odyssey Draupnir Spear [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Hind [Attachment]

Dark Odyssey Shield Appearances & Rönd

Dark Odyssey Guardian Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Dauntless Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Stone Wall Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Shatter Start Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Onslaught Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Spartan Aspis Shield [Appearance]

Note: The weapon appearances are made for the fully upgraded version of each weapon and will only be available for use upon reaching that upgrade.

Edit Appearance for Weapon & Shield Attachments

With the addition of the new Dark Odyssey weapon attachments and shield rönd in the upcoming patch on March 20, we will add the ability to use the ‘Edit Appearance’ feature on those components of Kratos’ arsenal.

You’ll be able to pick whatever visual suits your look with the functionality you want for your build.

Other offerings related to the God of War 20th Anniversary

Kratos has never looked this terrifying (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

In addition to the God of War Ragnarok DLC that features cosmetics, there are other things to look forward to as well. Here is the list:

20th Anniversary Fan Kit

Release Date: Today, March 14

Free anniversary-themed social media asset collection including banners, icons, and desktop/mobile wallpapers – Download here.

Release Date: Thursday, March 20

Anniversary-themed items added to the Steam Points Shop for PC players

Free anniversary-themed PlayStation Network Avatar available for everyone

20th Anniversary Gallery Nucleus Exhibition

Live Dates: Saturday, March 15 – Sunday, March 23

20th Anniversary Merch

God of War: 20th Anniversary Retrospective - Pre-Orders Open : Monday, March 17

: Monday, March 17 Cook and Becker 20th Anniversary Print Collection - Pre-Orders Open : Tuesday, March 18

: Tuesday, March 18 Fangamer Jörmungandr Plush - Pre-Orders Open : Wednesday, March 19

: Wednesday, March 19 Laced Vinyls 20th Anniversary Collection - Pre-Orders Open : Thursday, March 20

: Thursday, March 20 Insert Coin 20th Anniversary T-Shirt Collection - Pre-Orders Open: Friday, March 21

God of War Ragnarok - 20th Anniversary Sales

Behold, the God of War! (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Lastly, to celebrate 20 years of God of War, there are offers for PlayStation and PC users. Here is what you can expect:

PlayStation Plus

For PlayStation Plus Members, God of War Ragnarök is available now on the Game Catalog for PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra Members* at no additional cost.

God of War (2018) is also included in the Game Catalog (Extra and Premium members), and God of War III Remastered is part of the Classics Catalog (Premium Members).

PC

Both God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarök are on sale until March 20th. Head to Steam or the Epic Game Store to get both titles at a discounted price for a limited time.

