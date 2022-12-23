God of War Ragnarok new game+ release date confirmed by Santa Monica Studio

God of War Ragnarok is getting a new game+ mode sooner than fans expected. The sequel to the phenomenal God of War (2018) PlayStation fans had been waiting for, was finally released about a month ago. With universal acclaim and success during The Game Awards 2022, God of War Ragnarok, much like its predecessor, is one of the best PlayStation games this year.

With a narrative that seemingly surpasses its predecessor and tremendous gameplay improvements, God of War Ragnarok is worthy of the praise it has received. Despite the game's success, it still misses two key features from the last game, i.e., the photomode and the new game+.

Although the photomode was added to the game with its most recent title update, fans have been awaiting news from developers Santa Monica Studio regarding the highly-anticipated new game+ mode. Santa Monica Studio recently announced on Twitter that Ragnarok will be getting this mode in early 2023.

God of War Ragnarok new game+ mode will carry upgrades and skills from previous playthrough

Santa Monica Studio, on their official Twitter account, stated that Ragnarok will get the new game+ update in the spring of 2023. The release of a new game+ mode sometime in early-mid 2023 was already speculated by fans, given PlayStation's previous open-world RPG title, Horizon Forbidden West, also received the same around four months after the game's release.

We’ll share more details once we get closer to the release! We know many of you have been asking, so we’re happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to #GodofWarRagnarok in Spring 2023!We’ll share more details once we get closer to the release! We know many of you have been asking, so we’re happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to #GodofWarRagnarok in Spring 2023! We’ll share more details once we get closer to the release! 🐻 🐺 https://t.co/vmv5X2USuW

However, fans now have concrete confirmation about the new game+ mode coming to God of War Ragnarok. Santa Monica Studio, however, is yet to share a date for the new game+ mode update, although they stated more information will be shared soon regarding the update.

The new game+ mode for a game like Ragnarok should increase its replayability. The game has some incredible armor sets, relics, and runic abilities that unlock quite late in the game, leaving only a few avenues for players to try these overpowered combat options.

Having the new game+ will give players the chance to try out their maxed-out builds and end-game relics like Hilt of Skofnung or the Huldra Project #9. Ironically, God of War (2018), too, was released without a new game+ mode. It was later added following requests from players who were looking to replay the game without losing their weapon upgrades, armor, and skills.

Much like the last game, God of War Ragnarok features some interesting early-game boss fights and set-pieces, which players will once again be able to experience, but with end-game level combat gear.

