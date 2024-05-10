God of War Ragnarok is the next rumored PlayStation PC port in development

Longtime leaker bilbil-kun has shared new details about the next potential PlayStation PC port: God of War Ragnarok. Elaborating on their site Dealabs Magazine, it is supposedly "one of the next" PS-exclusive titles gracing a new audience. An announcement is allegedly imminent as the leaker suggests an official reveal will arrive before May 2024 is over.

The 2022 PS4 and PS5 action-adventure game launched to critical acclaim and is one of the few games from Sony yet to arrive on PC. While exciting for newcomers, given that the original made it over back in 2022 on Steam, this is perhaps unsurprising news as a whole.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and wait for official confirmation.

God of War Ragnarok will be announced soon for PC, according to latest rumor

While it is suggested that the official reveal is almost upon us, bilbil-kun didn't give away the final release date of the God of War Ragnarok PC port, because even they do not know when the game will arrive for PC players. This suggests the final launch is still a ways off, and the debut announcement may not offer conclusive information.

Regardless, this is good news for PC fans who enjoyed the port of God of War (2018). It reimagined the beloved hack-and-slash gameplay into a more cinematic, over-the-shoulder third-person action title with protagonist Kratos undergoing several character arcs as well. With God of War Ragnarok being the latest installment in the saga, PC players were left out—until now hopefully.

Bilbilkun has had an excellent track record under their belt as they broke the news of Horizon Forbidden West porting to PC last year, followed by an official reveal. So PC gamers have enough reason to be excited. As for exactly when the port will be announced, there have been rumblings of a PlayStation Showcase later this month.

God of War Ragnarok is currently available on both PS4 and PS5 platforms.