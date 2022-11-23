Celebrations are in tow as Sony congratulates God of War (GoW) Ragnarok on being the fastest first-party launch title in all of PlayStation history. It continues to dominate sales records and earn critical appraisals from fans and critics alike, shortly after its November 9 release.

At the time of writing this article, Sony announced that over 5.1 million copies of the game have been sold in its launch week, an impressive feat on its own.

PlayStation has revealed the following details regarding the game’s wildly successful launch:

5.1 million copies have been sold throughout the game’s launch week.

The game is also the fastest-selling first-party launch in the entire PlayStation lineup so far.

It is also a franchise record for the God of War series.

Commenting on the same, players were incredibly ecstatic about the announcement, congratulating the series and developer Santa Monica Studios for their achievement.

What is God of War Ragnarok?

GoW Ragnarok is the sequel to 2018’s God of War, which is a soft reboot of the GoW saga. It takes place in ancient Scandinavia as players embark on a journey with Kratos and his son, Atreus, across the Nine Realms.

The father and son must forge their destiny together in the midst of the end of the world (Ragnarok) while trying to defy fate in this brand-new action-adventure game.

It is a bold redirection of the series and was met with universal acclaim from critics and fans alike. God of War Ragnarok is also the final entry in the Norse saga for Kratos. The game was developed by Santa Monica Studios and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The exclusive first-party title features improved combat and gameplay over its predecessor.

Ragnarok was released on November 9, 2022, for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 lineup of consoles.

