God of War Ragnarok Valhalla release time for all regions, download sizes, and more explained 

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is a free rogue-lite DLC for last year's masterpiece that nobody was expecting, but certainly has everyone excited. Although the mode takes place after the events of Ragnarok, it can be accessed anytime in the game. The replayable adventure lets players choose which weapon to use, which perk to equip, and a lot more choices, making each adventure a different one.

With that being said, let's take a look at God of War Ragnarok Valhalla's release time for all regions.

When does God of War Ragnarok Valhalla release on PS4 and PS5?

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla launches at 9 AM PST or 12 PM EST or 5 PM GMT on December 12. The release times for all regions are as follows.

Time zone Time Date PST 9:00 AM December 12, 2023 CST 11:00 AM December 12, 2023 EST 12:00 PM December 12, 2023 GMT 5:00 PM December 12, 2023 CET 6:00 PM December 12, 2023 GST 9:00 PM December 12, 2023 IST 10:30 PM December 12, 2023 JST 2:00 AM December 13, 2023 AEST 3:00 AM December 13, 2023

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla PS5 download size

According to @PlaystationSize on X (formerly Twitter), the download size of God of War's Valhalla update on the PS5 is 7.667 GB for the US and 8.394 GB for the EU. The game version will also be updated to 05.001.000 with the DLC. It should be noted that the title is not available for preload.

Is GoW Ragnarok Valhalla coming to PS4?

God of War Ragnarok free DLC Valhalla is coming to both PS4 and PS5, unlike Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC. Players across both platforms can jump right in and play Valhalla when it launches today.

Is GoW Ragnarok Valhalla free-to-play?

Valhalla is a free DLC for anyone who owns the base God of War Ragnarok game, regardless of the edition. However, it is not a free-to-play game, but rather an additional mode for the base God of War Ragnarok game.

When does Valhalla take place in God of War?

The events of Valhalla take place after the main story of God of War Ragnarok and act as an epilogue. Bruno Velazquez, the co-director of Valhalla at Sony Santa Monica, had this to say in the official 5 Things to Know trailer:

"At the end of God of War Ragnarok, Kratos was presented with a new path that he never imagined for himself. This has led him to the shores of Ocala, where he will face trials that challenge his abilities and resolve in a new Replayable adventure to be one's own master."

