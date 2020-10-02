GODLIKE Esports announce Call of Duty mobile roster

Godlike, which is an eSports team owned by Youtuber Kronten, has announced their Call of Duty Mobile roster. Call of Duty Mobile has managed to grab the attention of several eSports organizations. The popularity of Call of Duty Mobile popularity has been increasing significantly after the ban of PUBG Mobile in India.

Godlike eSports Call of Duty Mobile Roster announced

Here are the members:

Parth 'Minho' Rane

Adarsh 'Vortex' Choubey

Aakash 'Shikaari' Kaintura

Lovleen' Dante' Kumar

Samir' Hitzy' Mohammad

After a successful stint in PUBG Mobile, Godlike eSports plan to join Call of Duty Mobile as well. The game recently concluded its regional finals of the first official Call of Duty Mobile eSports tournament called 'Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2020', in collaboration with Sony Mobile. The prize pool of the tournament is $1 Million.

Team Mayhem from India emerged victorious in the regional finals of the EU East & Asia regions, and qualified to the COD Mobile World Championship Finals.

About Godlike:

GodLike is an Indian PUBG Mobile organization owned by famous streamer/eSports player Kronten (Chetan Chandgude). They are the PMCO 2020 spring India champions. GodLike finished third at PMSC 2019 and were also finalists at PMCO 2019. GodLike clinched the charity event Gamers Without Borders, and secured the third position in PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia.

Godlike is considered to be among the top Indian teams, with various victories and titles under their belt. On 26th June, 2020, Nova Esports announced its entry into the Indian eSports scene by partnering with PUBG Mobile team GodLike

About Call Of Duty Mobile :

Call Of Duty Mobile is a free-to-play shooter/battle royale mobile version of the famous PC game - Call of Duty. It is developed by Timi Studios and published by Activision for Android and iOS. The game was released on 1st October 2019 and reached the milestone of 100 million downloads within the first week of its launch.

COD Mobile has had more than 250 million downloads. The game even earned 277 million USD in revenue in 2020 alone.