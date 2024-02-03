Granblue Fantasy Relink patch v1.04 notes: Bug fixes, matchmaking optimizations, and more

The Granblue Fantasy Relink patch v1.04 is out, bringing with it a whole host of improvements. The game has had a rocky start on PC (Steam), with many users dropping negative reviews thanks to the myriad of technical issues. Common problems include a black screen on launch, matchmaking errors, and general system instability. Thankfully, developer Cygames has acknowledged these issues and is working hard to fix them.

While the v1.04 Granblue Fantasy Relink patch does not address all of these issues, it does make some pretty significant improvements. Read on to learn more about the update.

V1.04 Granblue Fantasy Relink patch notes (February 3) detailed

Expand Tweet

As detailed in the official Twitter/X page, the Granblue Fantasy Relink patch v1.04 includes the following optimizations for the Steam and PlayStation versions (PS4, PS5) of the game:

Changes from version 1.03

Battles : Fixed a bug where pressing the guard button in succession made it easier to trigger a perfect guard.

: Fixed a bug where pressing the guard button in succession made it easier to trigger a perfect guard. Quests : Fixed a rare bug where rewards weren't given when unlocking new quest difficulties.

: Fixed a rare bug where rewards weren't given when unlocking new quest difficulties. Side Quests : Fixed a bug where rewards weren't given when playing on Ultimate difficulty.

: Fixed a bug where rewards weren't given when playing on Ultimate difficulty. Online : Fixed certain issues with matchmaking.

: Fixed certain issues with matchmaking. System : Introduced measures to mitigate bugs that are preventing the Steam version of the game from running properly. We are continuing to work diligently to address and fix the cause of these bugs.

: Introduced measures to mitigate bugs that are preventing the Steam version of the game from running properly. We are continuing to work diligently to address and fix the cause of these bugs. Miscellaneous: Various other bug fixes.

Details on missing rewards

Players who were unable to grab their rewards in v1.03 can now claim the following missing items from Siero’s Knickknack Shack:

Crewmate Card from unlocking new quest difficulties

Reward items (excludes EXP, MSP, and rupies) for completing the side quest Save the Crustaceans

Reward items (excludes EXP, MSP, and rupies) for completing the side quest Save the Crustaceans Rises

Reward items (excludes EXP, MSP, and rupies) for completing the side quest Save the Crustaceans Finale

Reward items (excludes EXP, MSP, and rupies) for completing the side quest A Lingering Regret

Reward items (excludes EXP, MSP, and rupies) for completing the side quest Out of Serpentine Spite

While the Granblue Fantasy Relink patch is live for Steam users, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players need to wait until February 5, 2024, to receive the update.

For more Granblue Fantasy Relink news, guides, and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.