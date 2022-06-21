Granblue Fantasy Versus patch 2.81 official notes: New texts, terminology updates, and bug fixes

Granblue Fantasy Versus version 2.81 is finally live, and the new patch will be focusing more on introducing minor changes to the fighter, which will include a good deal of bug fixes.

Compared to 2.80, which introduced a lot of gameplay adjustments earlier this month, 2.81 will be relatively mellow and will not be affecting the current meta in any way.

One of the biggest highlights of the new version will be the new texts that have made their way to the fighter. The “Tactical Move” terminology has been updated and will be displayed on the system messages on the battle screen.

Additionally, in RPG mode, Cygames was finally able to fix a bug plaguing the game for some time now. Patch 2.81was able to fix an issue in “Episode 40: The Absolute,” where a bug was blocking player progression under certain conditions when Beelzebub activated his Skybound Art, “Black Spear.”

Apart from this, some minor text bugs have also been addressed, fixing some of the system text issues in the game that cropped up after patch 2.80.

Granblue Fantasy Versus fans looking for a detailed description of patch 2.81 can look up Cygames’ official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights introduced in the latest version.

Granblue Fantasy Versus patch 2.81 official notes

1) General

“Tactical Move” terminology has been updated.

System messages displayed on the battle screen

Rushdown! > Tactical Move!

Backshift! > Tactical Move!

Mission Training

Glossary

Free Training

Rushdown > Tactical Move – Rush

Backshift > Tactical Move – Backshift

2) RPG Mode

During the boss battle against Beelzebub in “Episode 40: The Absolute,” a bug has been fixed where progress could become blocked under certain conditions when Beelzebub activated his Skybound Art, “Black Spear.”

3) Others

Fixed text bugs.

Granblue Fantasy Versus patch 2.81 is all about ironing out some of the inconsistencies brought in by version 2.80, which ushered in three new mechanics that changed the game in multiple ways.

Rush, Back Shift, and Overdrive introduced a significant amount of gameplay variety to the fighter. The Rush tactical mode helps one dash the character forward to quickly close the distance on the opponent with Backshift, on the other hand, allowing one to create a good deal of distance.

The Overdrive, however, is like the ultimate ability, which can only be activated once per round when the Skybound Art gauge is at 100 percent.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far