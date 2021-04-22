Knuckle up for the grand finale of Free Fire’s K.O. Night this weekend. Plenty of rewards await Survivors in the ring, including a new collection item – the Skywing.

Free Fire, the world’s most downloaded mobile game between 2019 and 2021, invites Survivors to knuckle up for the grand finale of its latest major event, K.O. Night.

Free Fire’s premier fighting tournament has taken over the game, with a host of updates that include a full in-game reskin, a special interface, and plenty of exciting rewards up for grabs.

Become the Ultimate Fighter to unlock exclusive K.O. Night rewards

Survivors have been steadily advancing through the seven rounds of the tournament via the K.O. Night special interface. Every win takes them closer to glory and exciting K.O. Night-themed rewards.

Ultimate Fighter Challenge

Survivors will get the chance to deck out their characters in stylish designs from the K.O. Night collection. These include the highly-anticipated K.O. Night – Shock bundle and K.O. Night Parachute.

Countdown Begins: 3 Days to Go

Advertisement

Obtain the new item Skywing for free by logging in for seven consecutive days

Survivors will get the chance to get a hold of a new collection item – the Skywing. All they need to do is log in for seven days from April 18 to obtain this first-of-its-kind item, which will guarantee them maximum style points every time they dive out of the airship.

Get Skywing for free by logging in for 7 consecutive days

Survivors will also be offered the chance to rev up their game with the free K.O. Night – Motor Bike. All they need to do is log in to Free Fire on April 24.

K.O. Night has all of this, and more, for Survivors worldwide. Follow Free Fire India Official on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter for the latest on Free Fire.