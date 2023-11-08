"Group of f**k ups" - xQc throws shade at Boogie2988 and his friends while reacting to YouTuber's documentary

Kick and Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" did not mince words when responding to Steven "Boogie2988's" latest documentary released on Mike Clum's YouTube channel. To provide some context, Boogie2988 was once a prominent figure in the YouTube gaming community. However, he has since grappled with various financial and health-related challenges, which he candidly discusses in the documentary.

During a segment in the documentary, Boogie2988 was shown sitting down with his friends for a game night, and many of them appeared to be overweight. In response to this particular scene, Felix remarked:

"Group of f**k ups."

xQc was visibly surprised and even taken aback by a specific clip in Boogie2988's recent documentary, titled "The Dark, Sad Life of Boogie2988." In this particular segment, the documentary illustrates how the YouTuber spends each week with some of his friends, playing card games and eating pizzas.

Notably, Boogie, who has publicly acknowledged his struggle with "morbid obesity," seemed to have gathered a group of friends who shared a similar appearance. Reacting to this scene, the streamer said:

"Oh my god! Chat, when I think about a group of like f**k ups, you know, like the f**king basement dwellers, I see this (the particular scene depicting Boogie2988 and his friends) but add 30 years to that, and that's what you get."

(Timestamp: 13:46)

He continued:

"I didn't think that I would ever see this. This is kinda insane. Just look at it! I don't wanna be rude but it's kinda crazy!"

What did the fans say?

The video of xQc reacting to Boogie2988's documentary swiftly made its way to the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where it generated a significant amount of responses and discussions.

Given that Boogie2988's story represents one of the most compelling narratives of decline within the realm of YouTubers, the subreddit's members shared their thoughts and opinions on the creator's journey. Here are some of them:

xQc wasn't the only creator who reacted to Boogie2988's recent documentary. Another YouTuber and streamer, Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" or Penguinz0, also gave his take on the film.

Like many in the online community, Charlie was critical of the YouTuber due to his over-hedonistic lifestyle. Additionally, the streamer criticized Boogie2988 over his excessive spending on s*x workers and his general objectification of women.