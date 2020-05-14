GTA 5 free on Epic Games Store: How to download and claim your copy
- GTA 5 will be available on the Epic Games store today.
- Epic Games accidentally tweeted an advertisement confirming the release, here is how you can download GTA 5 for free.
GTA 5 is all set to make its way into the Epic Games Store today.
The mystery game timer in Epic Games store is only a few hours away from unveiling the much-hyped GTA 5 game.
Here are a few steps by which you can claim a free copy of the legendary GTA 5 from Epic Games launcher and hop into a game.
How to download GTA 5 for free?
This article will guide players through a step by step process to ensure a swift and smooth download of the game once it goes live in the Epic Games Store today.
1) Register an Epic Games account
The first step towards downloading GTA 5 from Epic store is to create an Epic Games account. You can sign up for one here.
Fill in the details as requested and ensure to check on the "I have read and agree to Terms and service" box at the bottom of the page.
2) Enable 2FA Authentication on your Epic games account
To prevent account frauds and multiple accounts being created, Epic Games strictly enforces their 2FA rule in their Epic Games store.
Once you are logged in to your account, select 'Password and Security' from the options that appear on the left-hand side of your screen.
Scroll down to where it says 'TWO-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION'.
You can choose one of three available methods to enable 2FA on your account.
3) Download the Epic Games launcher
GTA 5 will be available on the Epic Games store. To download the game, you will have to be download the Epic Games launcher and be logged into it. You can download the launcher here.
Alternatively, you can also click on a small 'Get Epic Games' icon on the upper right corner of the screen on the Epic Games website.
4) Search for GTA 5 on the Epic Games Store
Once you have logged into the Epic Games launcher, scroll to the search bar that appears on the right corner of the launcher screen.
Type in the search term 'GTA 5' which will present you with the games' icon. The 'games icon' will be clickable once the game goes live.
You can track the download and installation by clicking on the 'Library' option in the Epic Games launcher.
Now you are all set to wander the streets of Los Santos in GTA 5. However, before you jump in, ensure your system meets the minimum requirements to run the game on your device
Official GTA 5 System Requirements
(Courtesy of Rockstar games)
GTA 5 Minimum System Requirements:
- OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1
- Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz
- Memory: 4GB
- Video Card: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)
- Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible
- HDD Space: 65GB.
GTA 5 Recommended System Requirements:
- OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1
- Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHZ (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHZ (8 CPUs)
- Memory: 8GB
- Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD7870 2GB
- Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible
- HDD Space: 65GB.
Other Requirements:
- Installation and online play requires log-in to Rockstar Games Social Club (13+) network; internet connection required for activation, online play, and periodic entitlement verification; software installations required including Rockstar Games Social Club platform, DirectX, Chromium, and Microsoft Visual C++ 2008 sp1 Redistributable Package and authentication software that recognises certain hardware attributes for entitlement, digital rights management, system and other support purposes.
- Single-use serial code registration via internet required; enrollment is limited to one Rockstar Games Social Club Account (13+) per serial code; only one log-in allowed per Social Club account at any time; serial code(s) are non-transferable once used; Social Club accounts are non-transferrable.
- Over time downloadable content and programming changes will change the system requirements for this game.
- Some system components such as mobile chipsets, integrated, and AGP graphics cards may be incompatible.
- Unlisted specifications may not be supported.