×
Create
Notifications
Advertisement

GTA 5 free on Epic Games Store: How to download and claim your copy

  • GTA 5 will be available on the Epic Games store today.
  • Epic Games accidentally tweeted an advertisement confirming the release, here is how you can download GTA 5 for free.
Aditya
ANALYST
News
Modified 14 May 2020, 20:09 IST

From flying a Tula to gunning bad guys down, it
From flying a Tula to gunning bad guys down, it's all possible in GTA 5 (Image Credits: Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 is all set to make its way into the Epic Games Store today.

The mystery game timer in Epic Games store is only a few hours away from unveiling the much-hyped GTA 5 game.

The Mystery game is set to end at 8:30 PM GMT on 15th of May.
The Mystery game is set to end at 8:30 PM GMT on 15th of May.

Here are a few steps by which you can claim a free copy of the legendary GTA 5 from Epic Games launcher and hop into a game.


How to download GTA 5 for free?

This article will guide players through a step by step process to ensure a swift and smooth download of the game once it goes live in the Epic Games Store today.


1) Register an Epic Games account

Epic Games registration screen
Epic Games registration screen

The first step towards downloading GTA 5 from Epic store is to create an Epic Games account. You can sign up for one here.

Fill in the details as requested and ensure to check on the "I have read and agree to Terms and service" box at the bottom of the page.

2) Enable 2FA Authentication on your Epic games account

To prevent account frauds and multiple accounts being created, Epic Games strictly enforces their 2FA rule in their Epic Games store. 

Advertisement

Once you are logged in to your account, select 'Password and Security' from the options that appear on the left-hand side of your screen.

Scroll down to where it says 'TWO-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION'.

Enabling 2FA Authentication is mandatory to download from the Epic Games Store.
Enabling 2FA Authentication is mandatory to download from the Epic Games Store.

You can choose one of three available methods to enable 2FA on your account.

3) Download the Epic Games launcher

GTA 5 will be available on the Epic Games store. To download the game, you will have to be download the Epic Games launcher and be logged into it. You can download the launcher here.

Alternatively, you can also click on a small 'Get Epic Games' icon on the upper right corner of the screen on the Epic Games website. 

The
The 'Get Epic Games' icon is available on the upper right corner, as highlighted in the image.

4) Search for GTA 5 on the Epic Games Store

Once you have logged into the Epic Games launcher, scroll to the search bar that appears on the right corner of the launcher screen.

Type in the search term 'GTA 5' which will present you with the games' icon. The 'games icon' will be clickable once the game goes live. 

The search bar is available on the
The search bar is available on the 'Home Screen' in the upper right corner of Epic Games launcher.

You can track the download and installation by clicking on the 'Library' option in the Epic Games launcher.

The
The 'Library' option allows you to track your download and installation.

Now you are all set to wander the streets of Los Santos in GTA 5. However, before you jump in, ensure your system meets the minimum requirements to run the game on your device

Official GTA 5 System Requirements

(Courtesy of Rockstar games)


GTA 5 Minimum System Requirements:

  • OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1
  • Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz
  • Memory: 4GB
  • Video Card: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)
  • Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible
  • HDD Space: 65GB.

GTA 5 Recommended System Requirements:

  • OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHZ (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHZ (8 CPUs)
  • Memory: 8GB
  • Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD7870 2GB
  • Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible
  • HDD Space: 65GB.

Other Requirements: 

  • Installation and online play requires log-in to Rockstar Games Social Club (13+) network; internet connection required for activation, online play, and periodic entitlement verification; software installations required including Rockstar Games Social Club platform, DirectX, Chromium, and Microsoft Visual C++ 2008 sp1 Redistributable Package and authentication software that recognises certain hardware attributes for entitlement, digital rights management, system and other support purposes. 
  • Single-use serial code registration via internet required; enrollment is limited to one Rockstar Games Social Club Account (13+) per serial code; only one log-in allowed per Social Club account at any time; serial code(s) are non-transferable once used; Social Club accounts are non-transferrable.
  • Over time downloadable content and programming changes will change the system requirements for this game.
  • Some system components such as mobile chipsets, integrated, and AGP graphics cards may be incompatible.
  • Unlisted specifications may not be supported.
Published 14 May 2020, 20:09 IST
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी