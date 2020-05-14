GTA 5 free on Epic Games Store: How to download and claim your copy

From flying a Tula to gunning bad guys down, it's all possible in GTA 5 (Image Credits: Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 is all set to make its way into the Epic Games Store today.

The mystery game timer in Epic Games store is only a few hours away from unveiling the much-hyped GTA 5 game.

The Mystery game is set to end at 8:30 PM GMT on 15th of May.

Here are a few steps by which you can claim a free copy of the legendary GTA 5 from Epic Games launcher and hop into a game.

How to download GTA 5 for free?

This article will guide players through a step by step process to ensure a swift and smooth download of the game once it goes live in the Epic Games Store today.

1) Register an Epic Games account

Epic Games registration screen

The first step towards downloading GTA 5 from Epic store is to create an Epic Games account. You can sign up for one here.

Fill in the details as requested and ensure to check on the "I have read and agree to Terms and service" box at the bottom of the page.

2) Enable 2FA Authentication on your Epic games account

To prevent account frauds and multiple accounts being created, Epic Games strictly enforces their 2FA rule in their Epic Games store.

Once you are logged in to your account, select 'Password and Security' from the options that appear on the left-hand side of your screen.

Scroll down to where it says 'TWO-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION'.

Enabling 2FA Authentication is mandatory to download from the Epic Games Store.

You can choose one of three available methods to enable 2FA on your account.

3) Download the Epic Games launcher

GTA 5 will be available on the Epic Games store. To download the game, you will have to be download the Epic Games launcher and be logged into it. You can download the launcher here.

Alternatively, you can also click on a small 'Get Epic Games' icon on the upper right corner of the screen on the Epic Games website.

The 'Get Epic Games' icon is available on the upper right corner, as highlighted in the image.

4) Search for GTA 5 on the Epic Games Store

Once you have logged into the Epic Games launcher, scroll to the search bar that appears on the right corner of the launcher screen.

Type in the search term 'GTA 5' which will present you with the games' icon. The 'games icon' will be clickable once the game goes live.

The search bar is available on the 'Home Screen' in the upper right corner of Epic Games launcher.

You can track the download and installation by clicking on the 'Library' option in the Epic Games launcher.

The 'Library' option allows you to track your download and installation.

Now you are all set to wander the streets of Los Santos in GTA 5. However, before you jump in, ensure your system meets the minimum requirements to run the game on your device

Official GTA 5 System Requirements

(Courtesy of Rockstar games)

GTA 5 Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Memory: 4GB

Video Card: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

HDD Space: 65GB.

GTA 5 Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHZ (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHZ (8 CPUs)

Memory: 8GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD7870 2GB

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

HDD Space: 65GB.

Other Requirements: