GTA 5 Premium Edition: Epic Games Store will soon deploy an update to fix 500 Error

Epic Games 500 error code

The much-awaited mystery game of Epic Games has finally made its way to the store.

In order to claim the GTA 5 premium edition for free, people are overwhelming the Epic Games servers. As a result, the servers have reached their limit and players are encountering various errors when trying to access the same.

The '500 error code' is the most commonly encountered error since GTA 5 got officially released. Whenever users visit the Epic Games launcher, an error message "An unexpected error has occurred" gets displayed on their screens. Even when one tries to open the Epic Games store website on their browser, one gets the same error.

Epic Games' statement on GTA 5 '500 Error':

Epic Games officials stated the main reason behind the 500 error due to the high traffic volume hitting their servers:

"We are currently experiencing high traffic on the Epic Games Store. We are aware that users may be encountering slow loading times, 500 errors, or launcher crashing at this time and we are actively working to scale. We'll provide an update as soon as we can."

In their most recent tweet, Epic Games has said that they would soon release an update to resolve the '500 Error' and other errors when accessing the launcher.

Meanwhile, when trying to get GTA 5 Premium Edition for free on the Epic Games store, some users have also encountered different languages appearing in their launchers. This is probably happening due to excess bandwidth afflicting the specific region. It means that the launcher is trying to connect the user to servers via other official routes.

GTA 5 for free on Epic Games Store

Furthermore, in another tweet, Epic Games said that they would soon deploy a fix to eliminate all other persisting errors. For the same, Epic Games would implement some fixes to mitigate traffic.

We understand that many users are unable to access the Epic Games Store at this time. We appreciate your patience as we continue to work towards a resolution to mitigate traffic. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 14, 2020

Before the said update goes live, the developers have asked players to keep patience as the game would be available for free download from the store till 21st May.

Therefore it may be a wise idea to wait for a while to claim a free copy of the GTA 5 game.