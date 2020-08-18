Recently, Emman Nimedez, a popular Youtuber, vlogger, and streamer, sadly passed away after a hard-fought battle with myeloid leukemia. Emman was one of the most popular Filipino internet personalities, and the community came together to pay tribute to him in GTA.

Emman rose to popularity on his Youtube channel back in 2017 with viral parodies of Korean dramas. He was also passionate about music and produced songs as well, which were received very positively online.

The news of his death was met with immense sadness all across the internet as the community mourned the loss of the talented vlogger and internet personality.

With the current global situation as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and people not being able to gather to pay tribute, GTA V provided a way for friends, family, and fellow creators to pay homage to Emman.

Players Rally together to pay tribute to Emman Nimedez in GTA

(image credits: popinquirer.net)

The internet mourned the loss of such a young and talented creator, and as a way to pay tribute, people from all across the web gathered to pay homage to Emman in GTA Online.

Dexty MN led the rally, and other creators and players joined the rally that was complete with a 21-gun salute to Emman in GTA Online. It is times like these when players are reminded of the power of positivity through video games, and how games can be a force for good.

There were several other gatherings all across the Internet in GTA Online, where steamers, creators, vloggers, and internet personalities came together to pay tribute to Emman.

GTA might usually be a place for mayhem and violence, but in rare moments like these, it provided a place for grieving players to pay tribute to a beloved figure.