This article covers all the answers for the latest Dota 2 Dotadle iteration. The Classic question turned out to be a little tricky, but the remaining puzzles can be answered within a couple of tries. That said, all questions are refreshed every day, and lore enthusiasts can hone their Dota 2 knowledge and maintain streaks by delivering the answers.

Here is the Classic clue quote for #82 (March 6, 2024):

" Guardian of the deeps."

The following are the descriptive clues for the Classic section in #82:

Gender - Male

Species - Meranth

Position - Offlane

Attribute - Strength

Range Type - Melee

Complexity - Easy

Release Year - 2004

Slardar, Morphling, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #82 (March 6, 2024)

Chen's Loading Screen clue in #83 (Valve)

The latest answers for Dotadle #82:

Classic: Slardar

Quote: Morphling

Ability: Nyx Assassin

Loading Screen: Chen

It may be a little difficult to find Slardar within the first few tries, but once the quote clue is revealed, you can easily narrow the answer down to him.

"The wave breaks" is the quote riddle of the #82 edition. Morphling mains can one-shot this puzzle and quickly move on to the next question.

This edition's ability riddle might be one of the easiest, as even a casual can guess Nyx Assassin and maintain their streak. Vendetta is flipped on the right side and is instantly recognizable.

The right arm of Chen and a few skeletons are quite visible. Veterans can immediately answer this riddle, while newbies might require some tries.

Previous Dotadle answers

Here are the answers to previous versions:

#81 - Enigma, Spirit Breaker, Anti-Mage, and Naga Siren

#80 - Windranger, Anti-Mage, Naga Siren, and Centaur Warrunner

#79 - Templar Assassin, Queen of Pain, Necrophos, and Dazzle

The 83rd edition will be out on March 7, 2024 (UTC -6, GMT -6 am). Do check out Sportskeeda to get wind of the latest answers for future Dotadle iterations.