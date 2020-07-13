Fortnite: Top 3 guns in Season 3

Post the success of Deadpool driven Season 2, the latest season of Fortnite has arrived. It features an exciting new map and a wide range of challenges and collectibles.

The underwater theme inspired Season 3 of Fortnite is headlined by a familiar DC hero- Aquaman. The Season continues to make waves with its weekly challenges and fast-paced battle royale. Several side quests and exclusive battle passes are in abundance as Epic Games continues to up its game.

Looting a range of treasure chests in search of highly coveted 'Legendary' weapons still remains a priority in the world of Fortnite. In this article, we discuss the top 3 guns of Fortnite Season 3.

#1. The Fortnite SCAR (Assault Rifle)

A highly coveted Legendary tier weapon, the Scar is truly a force to reckon with. With crippling damage, high accuracy and flexible range, stumbling across it is truly a boon. Rare to find and hard to miss, your best bet to get this weapon is by looting as many chests and enemies.

The SCAR Assault Rifle

#2 The Jules Drum Gun

An absolute beast from close range, Fortnite's Jules Drum Gun is acclaimed for its ammo capacity and rapid-fire rate. Effective in eliminating both enemies and structures, the look and feel of this archaic weapon, akin to that of a good old fashioned Gatling gun, is incomparable.

The Jules Drum Gun

#3 Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

A long-range behemoth, and super effective in wiping out competition from a distance, the Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle is a blessing to any Fortnite gamer's inventory.

Build your fortress and take out enemies from long-range with the scope of the rifle. It allows you to spot competitors without having to move around too much. Capable of inflicting critical damage, this gun can prove to be a stellar addition to your Fortnite inventory.

Ammunition is a little hard to come by, so ensure that you stock up an ample amount if classic stakeouts are your preferred Fortnite style.

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Each season of Fortnite keeps expanding upon its impressive arsenal of weapons. In season 3 of Fortnite, these are the top 3 current guns in our opinion.