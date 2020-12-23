Hades is IGN’s 2020 Game of the Year

Hades is a popular hack-and-slash rogue-like RPG created by Supergiant Games, that has gone from an indie darling, to one of the best games currently available, having won IGN’s Game of the Year.

Despite the unique challenges of 2020, this year has been a strong year for indie game developers, with multiple indie games winning accolades and having a big impact on this year’s gaming landscape. Hades also won at the 2020 Game Awards, and was Game Informer’s second place game for Game of the Year (first place will be revealed tomorrow).

We’re so excited to see Hades up for the highest honor in The Steam Awards!! 🙌 You’ll soon be able to vote on the winner! #HadesGame https://t.co/qTZ4lEwvvr — Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) December 22, 2020

What is Hades?

Hades is the newest game from Supergiant Games that follows the same formula that was established by Bastian. It features an open world and relies heavily on chaotic combat that tests the player’s reactions, planning, and situational awareness.

Hades builds upon the typical formula by making the title into a rogue-like game, where dying sets the player back to square one with only some small gains.

Hades features a small but intriguing cast of characters largely inspired by the Greek mythos, which composes its setting. Beautiful artwork, ancient mosaics, and mythological beings are all the norm in Hades.

Hades incorporates the two other major features that made Supergiant’s previous games stand out so strongly, a stunning and unique visual style and incredibly smooth audio work. Hades uses the same musical style that helped get Bastion noticed, and has the returning voice work of Logan Cunningham, Supergiant’s go-to actor when they need an iconic voice.

Hades is a surprisingly simple game, one which aims for a high degree of polish rather than just complexity. It doesn’t take long to learn the game, and the basic gameplay loop is engaging and well paced, with players able to take their time to learn the skills they find most relevant at any given moment.

Polish pays off, Hades stands out

Wow, what an immense honor this is!!🙏 We're so grateful. Thank you to the staff at @IGN for thinking of Hades among all this year's excellent games.



We had a chance to deliver this amazing news to our team via Zoom call, in true 2020 fashion. Watch our reactions at the link. https://t.co/fxVDCmXWsj — Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) December 21, 2020

Indie games have had a unique chance this year, as many bigger companies have struggled to face the challenges that come with big, physical workplaces with hundreds of employees.

Indie games, made with far fewer people who may not even share a workplace, have been much more suited to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result, have had more opportunities to have their work shine.

Games like Hades, Among Us, Phasmophobia, and more, have released at a time when bigger companies have struggled to live up to their expectations and when consumers are more eager than ever before to find new games to fill the long days in quarantine.

It’s no surprise that a game like Hades has captured the attention of so many players eager to give Supergiant’s latest feature a shot.