Halo Infinite: Expected release date, new Teaser and plot details

Halo Infinite received a new teaser last night, and the internet is buzzing with speculation around the return of the Banished.

Halo Infinite is most likely to be a launch title for the Xbox Series X, and is sure to be a big hit upon launch.

Halo has always been the most prized franchise of Microsoft and the Xbox consoles. Master Chief, for the longest time, has been the primary mascot for Xbox consoles and rightfully so.

Halo is one of the most popular franchises in gaming history and has spawned multiple titles that have received both critical and commercial success. Even underrated spin-offs like Halo: ODST and Halo: Reach eventually developed a cult following post-release.

Fans were left somewhat disappointed with the last main entry in the franchise with Halo 5: Guardians. A lot of disappointment stemmed from the fact that it did not innovate much in terms of gameplay or the story. Master Chief had gone rogue, and the game set up an epic confrontation between him and the protagonist of Halo 5 that never took place.

However, it looks like 343 Industries and Microsoft are going back to the drawing board with Halo Infinite, and re-introducing a familiar enemy from the past in the upcoming game.

Halo Infinite: Return of the Banished in the new teaser

Halo Infinite was announced at E3 2018, and received a cinematic trailer at E3 2019. It was confirmed as an Xbox Series X title.

And only yesterday, Halo Infinite has received a new teaser that indicates a return of the Banished from Halo Wars 2. They are a mercenary faction who are familiar to players who have been playing the series for a long time.

The teaser is essentially a voice recording, supposedly from their leader, Atriox. It seems like The Banished will be the primary antagonists in Halo Infinite.

A Holidays 2020 (December 2020) release date seems likely for Halo Infinite, as it has been in development for a while now. Coinciding with the release of the Xbox Series X, it is highly likely that the game will be a launch title for the next-gen console.

