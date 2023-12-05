Hardcore PvP title NBA Infinite opens up for pre-registrations

Basketball fans worldwide can rejoice as NBA Infinite is now available for pre-registration on both iOS and Android. The upcoming title has been in development for some time, and the festive month has excellent news for basketball lovers. Moreover, the game will undoubtedly emphasize the PvP element and competitive spirit growing within the mobile community.

There's no shortage of mobile titles that cater to NBA lovers. However, they almost all focus on the offline and arcade side. This is where NBA Infinite could create a significant difference in the near future. With different modes, it will aim to fill a current gap in the mobile market.

NBA Infinite's focus on PvP could be a game changer

On December 5, developers Lightspeed Studio and Level Infinite launched a new trailer. It highlights some of the work already done and what awaits players in the coming days. While a release date has yet to be announced, the start of the pre-registration should be great news for the gaming community.

Moreover, now is a great opportunity for potential players to secure rewards when they begin their journey later. Those who pre-register will be eligible for exclusive gifts on full launch and will enter an NBA Sweepstakes program. A few lucky winners could even win tickets to NBA matches during the 2024-25 season.

Anthony Crouts, Senior Director, Level Infinite, had some promising words to say about the occasion:

“We’re committed to crafting an authentic NBA gaming experience that fuels fans' love of the game. NBA Infinite offers realistic visuals, intense real-time PvP matchups, and an ever-growing roster of fan-favorite players. We can’t wait for everyone to lace up their sneakers and hit the court."

Upon launch, players will be able to take on each other in 1v1 battles or try out the more traditional 3v3 and 5v5 modes. Thanks to the official license, players will be able to collect and build a dream team of current-era NBA superstars.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, many of these superstars will have their own unique skills that will allow them to assert their dominance on the court. For now, the community will have to remain patient as the developers work towards a release date for both iOS and Android devices.