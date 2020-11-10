Hattrick: World Cricket Championship now at 143 million downloads post Covid-19 lockdown

Nextwave Multimedia Pvt. Ltd.’s franchise World Cricket Championship (WCC) crosses 143 million downloads globally with unlock 6. The AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge winning mobile game has successfully tapped into filling the cricket void in the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown.

As live cricket came to a grinding halt during the pandemic, this ‘Made in India’ game franchise gave players a taste of the sport and the game got more than 22 million downloads between February and August. Alongside this, the game also registered more than 100% growth in in-app purchases.

Commenting on the launch, Nextwave Multimedia Pvt. Ltd. Co-founder and CEO, P.R Rajendran says, “Gaming is a very competitive space and to stay on top definitely requires effort. However, we are driven by the support from our fans. The amount of dedicated engagement and feedback we receive from the fans is a reward in itself. We are excited to bring new features for the fans of the game and cricket in general. Our new offerings in the third edition are fresh and innovative and we hope that the fans would really enjoy them.”

WCC3 features a comprehensive career mode set across 3 brackets, 25 series, and 400+ matches with a built-in challenging performance decision system which determines your rise in ranks starting from a local club to the national or international level, alongside the much awaited women’s cricket mode which is a tribute to the changing face of women's cricket across the globe. To add a dash of extra realism, the game has been infused with simulation of actual cricket, updated gameplay features like brand new controls, fabulous animations, real-time motions of athletes and professional cricketers, bilingual commentary by professional cricketers, Aakash Chopra and Matthew Hayden and much more.

Women’s Cricket in WCC 3

WCC3 uses artificial intelligence (AI) to track a player's skills and dynamically adjusts difficulty for the player, creating a state of 'flow' that ensures players are always adequately challenged while not feeling overpowered. The AI balances aggression with safety based on the targets it needs to hit or chase. It smartly finds gaps in the field, and while bowling as well, it adapts field setups and customizes its deliveries to the user's batting patterns.

World Tour in WCC 3

Prior to the official launch of the third installment, the game went through a 3-part beta phase which saw participation from 4 million players who played the game for an average of 49 minutes a day and shared their feedback.

Majority shares of the Chennai based studio, Nextwave Multimedia were acquired by Nazara Technologies Ltd. back in January 2018.

Since the launch of the game in 2011, WCC has been featured among the Top 10 Games for Monthly Active Users by the App Annie Report for 3 years in a row (2016-2018) and it was also listed under Top 10 games by time spent in Android & IOS by App Annie 2016 report and has been listed as Google Editor’s Choice (2016-2020). WCC2 has also been listed as Google’s Best of Games in 2015, 2016 & 2017 and Apple’s Best of Games 2016, 2017 & 2018.