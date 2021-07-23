"He is convincing himself it's true": Pokimane bashes TrainWreck's controversial take on gambling during a live stream

The morality of gambling on stream has been in discussion for quite some time now. Streamers like xQc and TrainWreck see nothing wrong, whereas others, like Pokimane, disapprove of it vehemently.

The crux of the argument is a conflict of opinions among streamers regarding gambling. Some streamers believe that since they set an example for their fan base, it is their responsibility to not indulge in activities that might end up being a harmful addiction.

On the contrary, others believe that it is completely up to the streamer's discretion how they will use their money, and there is no harm with a rich person wanting to earn more money.

Streamers have previously had public disagreements about these contrasting viewpoints on their livestreams as well, but recently popular streamer Pokimane shared her views regarding Trainwreck's take on gambling on a live stream.

Pokimane opines on Trainwreck's defense of gambling on a live stream

Recently, on one of her streams, Pokimane reacted to Trainwreck's defense of gambling streaming. He claimed to have recently lost a lot of money, about $28 million, because of these gambling websites. He argued that viewers could also use him as an example to not indulge in gambling.

Pokimane outright rejected the credibility of this claim. She believes that his explanation is simply an attempt to convince himself that he is doing a good thing, whereas, in reality, gambling companies are making money off of his viewers regardless.

"The issue is, he is convincing himself copium levels that that's true, when in reality, he has no evidence or data to back that up. However, we do have evidence to the contrary, which is the fact that these companies are giving him money every single month."

Pokimane's fans agreed with her stance completely, as they showed full support for her explanation. She went on to say that streamers are fully aware of the harm they're potentially causing but are feigning innocence.

"They’ve figured it out, they just want to justify the paycheck to themselves and feel guilt-free. They aren’t just lying to our faces, they’re lying to their mirrors as well"

Viewers can watch Pokimane's reaction here:

