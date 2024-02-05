"He forgot all about me" - IShowSpeed calls Alejandro Garnacho a "scammer" for not doing his celebration after scoring goal

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" expressed his dissatisfaction with Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho after the latter did not perform the celebration he requested. For context, on January 13, 2024, IShowSpeed connected with Alejandro Garnacho and his brother via a video call. During their conversation, the Ohio native urged the footballer to perform a celebration he suggested after scoring a goal.

Here's what IShowSpeed asked Alejandro Garnacho to do:

"Do the SUI and bark. Just bark like this (The YouTuber barks). Then, do like, Speed. Like, come on! Please, bro! Please! Don't forget. Don't forget, bro. Don't forget, please."

On February 5, 2024, the YouTuber came across the results of Manchester United's most recent match against West Ham, in which Alejandro Garnacho scored. After discovering that the Argentine did not celebrate in the way he suggested, IShowSpeed referred to him as a "scammer."

He exclaimed:

"Bro, why didn't Garnacho do my celeb... Garnacho scammed me, bruh! He didn't do my celebration! L scammer, bruh. Garnacho, you didn't do my celebration, bro! I was waiting! He forgot all about me, bro. Garnacho forgot all about me, bruh. He forgot about the celebration, bro!"

Expand Tweet

"I raised Garnacho to be like that" - IShowSpeed reacts to Manchester United winger's goal against West Ham

IShowSpeed was browsing his Discord server when he came across Manchester United's recent match with West Ham. After voicing his displeasure with Alejandro Garnacho for not performing the celebration he requested, the 19-year-old praised the footballer for scoring a goal.

Claiming that he "raised Garnacho to be like that," Darren stated:

"But still W, though, chat. Still W, y'all. He scored two goals, y'all. That's my boy! That's my boy, Garnacho. Hey chat, I raised Garnacho to be like that. If y'all don't know chat - Garnacho used to come to Portugal all the time. Him and his brother, and his mom."

Timestamp: 00:21:40

The streamer went on to say that he "taught" Garnacho how to play football:

"He used to come to Portugal all the time. And, I actually, used to teach him play football. And it really makes me proud to see him, like, the man he is now, y'all. That s**t really makes me proud, Garnacho."

He added:

"I remember the days when you were small. Like, bro, he was small and I was teaching him how to do a Scorpion Kick. So, that s**t is crazy."

IShowSpeed is a renowned internet personality, boasting over 22.8 million subscribers on YouTube. He frequently goes viral on social media, and on January 26, 2024, the content creator shocked the online community after making suggestive gestures during an EA FC 24 livestream.