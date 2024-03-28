"He's an evil person": Destiny tells xQc that he hates HasanAbi, explains why the political streamer is falling off

Destiny recently called out HasanAbi in a recent stream, going as far as to state that he "hated" the political commentator. His remarks came during a conversation in a collaborative livestream with Twitch star xQc. The conversation continued, with Destiny stating that he believes Hasan to be an "evil person." The two have had extensive beef in the past, and these remarks are the latest in a series of back-of-forth shots between the two.

When told that he sounded "way too happy" about HasanAbi's recent reported decrease in stream view count numbers, Destiny made comments that left xQc shocked. He stated:

"Well, yeah, I f**king hate him of course, and he's like a political aneurysm. Yeah, but I'm just analyzing the stats right now... Yeah, I think he's an evil person, yes."

Further, upon being asked if he "really" did hate him, Destiny accused Hasan of several controversial activities while calling him a "disgusting person":

"Yeah, he's like a r*pe apologist, terrorist supporter, yeah, of course. He's an evil, disgusting person, but this is just like, numbers analysis."

"Unwillingness to collaborate" - Destiny explains why he thinks HasanAbi may be losing viewers on his streams

HasanAbi recently talked about how viewers do not tune into his streams even though he thinks they are "bangers." "Steven" Destiny opined why Hasan's streams are reportedly losing viewership, with him mentioning Hasan's "unwillingness to collaborate" with other big creators as one of the biggest reasons. He stated:

"He doesn't have like communities anymore that he can associate with 'cause it seems like he doesn't collaborate with other big streamer communities much anymore. And then he lost his connection to Ethan (Klein) which was the largest community he can draw people from. So, that's one part, it's the unwillingness to collaborate with other communities, I think, is now hurting him a lot."

Apart from this, he also attributed Hasan's political ideologies as the other reason behind the drop in views:

"Um, I think the second thing is his, I think that he grew really huge on a certain like political mindset, which is basically like this kind of weird far-left, doomerism, Tankie bulls**t. And as that has risen quickly online over the past three or four years, he grew up alongside it... As that becomes less popular, Hasan's popularity is going to slide with that because he hasn't carved out his unique, like, fanbase."

Steven and HasanAbi, despite being among of the biggest political commentators in the streaming sphere, have had a longstanding public rivalry. The two have historically often called the other out and stated dissenting opinions about various real-world topics.