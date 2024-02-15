"He thinks he's Twomad" - Fans react as IShowSpeed posts vague tweets, with one saying "If I die today, it's 1:55 am"

On February 15, 2024, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" took to his alternate handle on X, @ronaldobetter07, to post a series of vague tweets. It began with the content creator "reminding" the community that "all girls are the same" despite "looking and acting different." He then followed up by saying that he "has nobody."

"Just wanna remind you that all girls are the same, yes, they may look different and act different, but at the end of the day, they're all the same. I have nobody."

"If I die today, it's 1:55 am, or it just goes bad just know, SPEEDLDODEFELI."

The posts immediately garnered attention on X, with user @twiiteruserr commenting:

"He thinks he's Twomad."

"It's sad women are sad, women use(s) our heart in so many ways" - IShowSpeed posts cryptic and vague messages through his alternate X handle

IShowSpeed continued posting messages on his alternate X account, stating that "women use men and men get used":

A few moments later, the 19-year-old shared a screenshot of a private conversation in which someone reached out to him and asked about his well-being.

"We get used, your gf used you, my gf used me, she never liked you, she was only sad when y'all broke up bc (because) she was scared of the hate, not bc (because) she was sad, y'all never gonna talk again, it's sad women are sad, women uses our heart in so many ways, we're not ok, this needs to be talked about more."

Many fans are concerned by the internet sensation's posts, with some wondering what happened after the recent livestream from Brazil that may have caused the situation.