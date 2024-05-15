"He works in mysterious ways": Konvy calls FaZe Banks "the Devil" amid heated debate on Adin Ross' stream

Kick streamer Konvy referred to FaZe Banks as "the Devil" while the two debated a controversial topic on Adin Ross' stream. The subject of the debate was whether having physical relations with one's cousin for a billion dollars was considered viable by the streamers. Richard "Banks" seemed to be on board with the idea, citing the financial benefit as large enough that he was willing to take up the offer and "hold the L."

He said that his future generations could prosper through the money he would earn. On the other hand, Konvy was strictly against the idea.

As Richard accepted the prospect, Konvy stated:

"That's the devil, chat. That's the devil right there, chat... He works in mysterious ways, I'm trying to tell you. I'm trying to tell you."

"Bro, what?": FaZe Banks reacts as Konvy calls him "the Devil" for his take on incest during a debate

FaZe Banks provided the reason behind his take, stating that his family members would not have to work anymore and that many of his upcoming generations could attain financial freedom in "one fall swoop." He stated:

"Is there anybody else besides your mom in your life that you love, that you truly care about that has to work every day? Earn paychecks to pay bills?... Okay, so with one fall swoop, you catch one nut and forever for the rest of all their lives, your entire bloodline, your kids, your kids' kids, your kids' kids' kids, never have to work a day in their life."

Regardless, Konvy disagreed with FaZe Banks' take and asked what would happen after his death. He inquired:

"How about when you die? What do you think's gonna happen?"

Richard doubled down on his statement, stating:

"You don't take it, God's telling you you're r**arded... Bro, what? That's what all these fools were doing back in the day. The Book of Genesis is filled with incest... Bro, that's the thing. A billion dollars is r**arded. Like, fools like, I don't know, fools don't understand really how much money that is."

Banks recently "rebooted" the FaZe clan. This involved ousting many members of the organization, including long-time ones, and enlisting new members to help the clan have a "clean slate". This move comes after Richard became the CEO of the organization, giving him full control over its administrative decisions once again.