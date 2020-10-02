Hector "H3CZ" Rodriguez reportedly reacquires OpTic Gaming 

In a sensational development, the current owner and CEO of NRG Esports , Hector "H3CZ" Rodriguez has reacquired his previously owned organization- OpTic Gaming.

According to sources, after intense negotiations, the deal was finalized, which now means that H3CZ will oversee the OpTic Gaming IP in its entirety, as well as the Call of Duty slot associated with the Los Angeles franchise.

Under H3CZ's ownership, OpTic Gaming went on to become one of the most popular Call of Duty League gaming stables, having also previously fielded impressive rosters in CS:GO and League of Legends.

H3CZ would eventually leave in 2019 for NRG Esports, which is what makes this a kind of monumental homecoming for the 40-year-old entrepreneur.

H3CZ is back with OpTic Gaming

In 2019, H3CZ shocked the gaming world when he announced that he would be moving on to NRG from OpTic, which was being taken over by Immortals Gaming Club.

His contribution to OpTic has been immense, as it was under his ownership, that the organization won their only and most significant championship - the 2017 Call of Duty Championship, which was claimed by the legendary quartet of Crimsix, Scump, Karma and FormaL.

Ever since H3CZ left, OpTic Gaming has struggled to replicate the kind of form they enjoyed during his presence, as Immortals failed to get the best of their respective rosters, especially in Call of Duty. As the organization witnessed a rough patch, H3CZ continued to grow with NRG, as his prominence grew with each passing day.

H3CZ with his World Championship winning Call of Duty squad in 2017 (Image Credits: YouTube

H3CZ's recent acquisition of OpTic Gaming does not change his relationship with NRG, where he is the current CEO. He will continue to be in charge of the Chicago Huntsman, however, his recent reacquisition will have to be approved by the Call of Duty League.

As soon as the news of HECZ reacquiring OpTic Gaming went viral, Twitter was abuzz with several reactions, as the online community responded to this groundbreaking development:

OpTic Gaming to be a content-only brand? Huntsmen rebranded to Chicago OpTic? Does the league block the acquisition?

Plenty of interesting potential outcomes.



With H3CZ officially returning, the potential outcomes are endless, and it is certainly going to be exciting to see how the HECZ x OpTic Gaming partnership works its magic on the esports front again.

The Green Wall is officially set to return.