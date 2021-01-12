FAU-G: developers, pre-registration link, launch date, and more

FAU-G is ready to enter the scene, putting an end to the long wait.

It is confirmed that FAU-G will be released on Republic Day, that is 26 January 2021. Players are already very excited to get their hands on the new game.

The game was first announced by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar through his social media handles on 4th September 2020. Since then, players have been eagerly awaiting an official launch.

FAU-G [Fearless and United Guards] has been developed by a Bengaluru-based company, nCore Games, headed by Dayanidhi M G. The title is an action game based on real occurrences in the Galwan Valley.

FAU-G Pre-registration is going on

Here's everything players should know more about FAU-G:

How to download the game

Once the game is released, it will be available on all app stores, or players can download the APK file from the official website. However, the official website of the game is yet to be released. Presently, all the information is being announced on www.ncoregames.com

Pre-registration link

Pre-registration of the game has already started. Players can pre-register for the game via the Google Play Store. The game will be available once it is released on 26th January, 2021 and Google Play will notify the user when the game is available.

Click here to Pre-register: https://bit.ly/37hijcQ

FAU-G is different from PUBG

There is some speculation that FAU-G is meant as a replacement for PUBG Mobile in India, but that’s not the case. FAU-G is completely different from PUBG. FAU-G is an action based game based on real incidents in the Galwan Valley, whereas PUBG is a battle royale game and the setting is not real.

The game has already generated enough hype among the gaming-enthusiastic people of India. It has set the record of more than a million pre-registers within the first 24 hours. The game is fully made in India. With players left frustrated after the delay in the return of PUBG, FAU-G will come as a breath of fresh air to mobile gamers.