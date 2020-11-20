Higin COD Mobile majors teams, prize pool, schedule, and format announced

Mobile esports is growing exponentially in India with the help of various tournaments hosted by different organizations. And now, Higin, an esports company, has announced a COD Mobile tournament, called the Higin COD Mobile Majors.

The Call of Duty: Mobile tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 3,00,000 INR and is scheduled from 22nd to 29th November. It will be live-streamed on the Higin Esports YouTube channel from 2 PM.

Eight invited top content creators, streamers, and esports players will bid to build their teams from the top six and two underdogs COD Mobile teams of India. The invited streamers will lead their teams in the Higin COD Mobile Majors.

Invited streamers for the Higin COD Mobile Majors

Scout Owais Nova Payal Blaezi 420Op Hastar Kratos

Invited teams for the Higin COD Mobile Majors

Team IND Team Mayhem Team S8UL Team 8TH Wonder Team Reckoning Team Godlike

Force One was the winner of the Higin COD Mobile Minor 1, while Team Blind won Minor 2. These two teams qualified for the Higin COD Mobile Majors as underdog teams.

Higin COD Mobile Majors tournament format and schedule

Phase 1: Auction (22nd November)

40 Players will join eight invited teams through an auction.

Eight invited streamers will be Team Captains

Team Captains will form their teams by bidding for the team players

Phase 2: League Stage (26th to 28th November)

Round Robin format

Each team will play seven matches of Best of 3

Top four teams qualify to phase 3

Phase 3: Semifinals (29th November)

Best of 5 rounds

Two groups of two team each

The winning team from each group will qualify for the finals

Phase 4: Finals (29th November)

Best of 5 rounds

Higin COD Mobile Majors tournament prize pool distribution

The tournament is open to all.