Higin COD Mobile majors teams, prize pool, schedule, and format announced

Mobile esports is growing exponentially in India with the help of various tournaments hosted by different organizations. And now, Higin, an esports company, has announced a COD Mobile tournament, called the Higin COD Mobile Majors.
The Call of Duty: Mobile tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 3,00,000 INR and is scheduled from 22nd to 29th November. It will be live-streamed on the Higin Esports YouTube channel from 2 PM.
Eight invited top content creators, streamers, and esports players will bid to build their teams from the top six and two underdogs COD Mobile teams of India. The invited streamers will lead their teams in the Higin COD Mobile Majors.
Invited streamers for the Higin COD Mobile Majors
- Scout
- Owais
- Nova
- Payal
- Blaezi
- 420Op
- Hastar
- Kratos
Invited teams for the Higin COD Mobile Majors
- Team IND
- Team Mayhem
- Team S8UL
- Team 8TH Wonder
- Team Reckoning
- Team Godlike
Force One was the winner of the Higin COD Mobile Minor 1, while Team Blind won Minor 2. These two teams qualified for the Higin COD Mobile Majors as underdog teams.
Higin COD Mobile Majors tournament format and schedule
Phase 1: Auction (22nd November)
- 40 Players will join eight invited teams through an auction.
- Eight invited streamers will be Team Captains
- Team Captains will form their teams by bidding for the team players
Phase 2: League Stage (26th to 28th November)
- Round Robin format
- Each team will play seven matches of Best of 3
- Top four teams qualify to phase 3
Phase 3: Semifinals (29th November)
- Best of 5 rounds
- Two groups of two team each
- The winning team from each group will qualify for the finals
Phase 4: Finals (29th November)
- Best of 5 rounds
Higin COD Mobile Majors tournament prize pool distribution
The tournament is open to all.
- 1st Place (Winners): 1,00,000 INR
- 2nd Place (Runners up): 70,000 INR
- Semifinalists: 30,000 INR
- Fan Favourite Team: 20,0000 INR
- Finals MVP: 10,000 INR
- Finals Most Assists: 8,000 INR
- SemiFinals Most Kills: 8,000 INR
- SemiFinals Most Assists: 8,000 INR
- Qualifiers Most Kills: 8,000 INR
- Qualifiers Most Assists: 8,000 INR