Hogwarts Legacy (February 14) patch official notes: Massive performance fixes to PC and Xbox Series X versions

Hogwarts Legacy build version 1120320 is finally live for PC and Xbox Series X versions of the game and the update will be looking to introduce massive performance fixes across both the platforms.

The RPG was having a fair bit of performance issues ever since its official release last week. PC players were especially facing frequent stutters and crashes throughout the game irrespective if their hardware configurations.

Chandler Wood @FinchStrife Xbox Series X & PC Hogwarts Legacy players, expect a patch today to fix bugs & performance.



Unfortunately, the PS5 patch needs to be pushed by a few days. This includes the fix for the "Collector's Edition" Trophy. We're targeting later this week. Thanks for your patience!

Avalanche Software addresses a plethora of bug reports in the Hogwarts Legacy February 14, 2023, patch, however, the update for PlayStation 5 users will be pushed back by a couple of days.

Hogwarts Legacy fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Avalanche Software’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Hogwarts Legacy (February 14) patch official notes

All Bug fixes in Hogwarts Legacy February 14 update:

1) Online

Fixed issues with achievement data being properly pushed to Wizarding World portal after linking.

2) Gameplay

Owl Mail

Fixed an issue with mail not properly triggering sequential mission.

World Events

Fixed rare crash around certain locations where in-game World Events spawning.

NPC

Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world.

Fixed crash with some NPC schedules.

Characters

Fixed issues with flickering occurring with a transparent head while hair is still present.

UI

Updated localization text for additional content items.

Added Build version to first time EULA.

Fixed rare occurrence of mission descriptions not being displayed correctly.

Cinematics

Corrected VFX presentation of robe transformation.

Fixed a stability issue when skipping cutscenes.

Fixed a crash when playing cutscenes and cinematics.

Save Game

Fixed error of rewriting last autosave slot.

Fixed an issue when restarting from last save around not being able to talk to a vendor after initial conversation.

Performance and Stability

Improved performance on Fidelity mode.

Fixed rare crash around hovering over the map.

Fixed issue with wind causing distortion and stretching of world assets.

Fixed a rare occurrence with material swapping.

Fixed a rare crash with map assets state.

Fixed Rare crash occurring with in-game world events.

Fixed a memory leak with global lighting system HL-313.

3) XSX

Performance and Stability

Improved crash collection to help chase rare crashes.

4) PC Steam/PC Epic Games

Cinematics

Fixed audio issues missing or not properly playing.

Controllers

Switch Pro controller support updates HL-346.

Upscalers

Enable frame generation while DLSS is disabled.

Anti-Aliasing and Screen resolution settings disabled when using DLSS and not Super Resolution.

Raytracing

Fixed issue with RTAO looking worse than SSAO.

Adjusted default setting to Medium Quality.

Performance and Stability

Shader type compilation optimization.

Shader compilation performance updates and functionality enhancements.

Fixed a crash affecting Text2Speech usability.

Resolved issues with world assets abruptly being stretched which resolves the following reported issues: HL-305, HL-265.

Resolved an issue with Nvidia GPUs having lower frame rate compared to AMD.

DirectX Version 12

Please note DirectX Version 12 is required to run Hogwarts Legacy on PC. We do not suggest attempting workarounds to run the game with DirectX Version 11 as this can cause stability issues with launching the game and the player experience.

