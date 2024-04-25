Honkai Star Rail 2.3 drip marketing reveals Firefly and Jade

Honkai Star Rail 2.3's drip marketing recently revealed two new playable units. HoYoverse's run of announcements continues, as players are treated with waves of content outside the game. The playable characters in question are Firefly and Jade, both of whom seem to be from the Penacony arc in the story.

This article showcases all the characters revealed for the 2.3 update. Since Firefly was announced first, followed by Jade the next day, players can expect their official release to be in that same order.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 drip marketing reveals Firefly

Firefly has officially become the first playable character in Honkai Star Rail 2.3, following her tragic fate in the Penacony's main story. Her official art does spoil the main story of 2.1, so reader discretion is advised.

Based on the announcement, Firefly will be a 5-star Destruction character wielding the Fire element. However, it remains to be seen how her kit works, given her multiple forms.

Here is the official description of Firefly's character in her drip marketing:

"A member of the Stellaron Hunters and a young girl clad in a mechanical armor 'SAM.' Born as a weapon, she's afflicted with the agony of Entropy Loss Syndrome due to genetic modification. She joined the Stellaron Hunters in search of the meaning of life, relentlessly pursuing ways to defy fate."

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 drip marketing reveals Jade

Jade is a surprise entry since many players speculated the second drip marketing to reveal either Sunday or Screwllum. However, with Jade's official appearance in the 2.1 story, it makes sense to bring in IPC's third member to the playable roster.

Based on the announcement, Jade will be a 5-star Erudition character wielding the Quantum element. The official description of her drip marketing states:

"A senior manager in the IPC Strategic Investment Department and one of the Ten Stonehearts. Her Cornerstone is 'Jade of Credit.' A cold and elegant moneylender, she is skilled at understanding the human heart, with a personal hobby called 'Bonajade Exchange.' She's willing to wait patiently for high-value acquisitions and adept at extracting value from seemingly destitute clients."

Jade sits in a very high position within the IPC, a reputable in-game faction that characters like Topaz and Aventurine are affiliated with. Hence, it is safe to assume that Jade will play an important role in the upcoming story arc as well.