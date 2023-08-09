Developer HoYoverse has released a Honkai Star Rail Kafka-themed mini-quiz event in order to celebrate the character's release. This event brings with it the chance of winning 60 Stellar Jade and offers players to engage in a creative battle on Twitter via their responses. Kafka has grown tremendously in popularity ever since her reveal in the first closed beta test of the game and is finally available for players to summon.

Interested readers can find more information regarding the event below, including the list of suggested answers.

How to win the Honkai Star Rail Kafka quiz event?

With Kafka officially joining the galactic adventure, let's provide more information about Kafka to everyone.

As detailed in the Tweet above, players will need to answer a series of four questions in total for this Honkai Star Rail Kafka quiz event. The second image of the Tweet includes a questionnaire card that players will have to edit. Use your favorite mobile/PC image editing software and type in the answer to the following questions:

What is Kafka’s Path and Combat Type? : Hint - The Nihility, Lightning.

: Hint - The Nihility, Lightning. Where was Kafka born? What is the unique feature of that planet? : Hint - Pteruges-V, Lack of Fear.

: Hint - Pteruges-V, Lack of Fear. What is Kafka’s keyword when she uses Spirit Whisper? : Hint - Listen to me.

: Hint - Listen to me. What do you feel is the most memorable thing Kafka said?: This section is subjective and will depend on the player entirely.

Players will have to post their edited image containing the answers as a reply to the Tweet, along with their in-game UID. Additionally, you must also add the hashtags, #HonkaiStarRail and #KafkaQuiz to the reply.

The event will last from August 9, 2023, to August 13, 2023 (23:59, UTC+8). A total of 60 Stellar Jade will be sent out to each winner.

Keep the following points in mind when posting the replies:

Winners will be announced within 10 working days after the event ends. There will be 120 winners across each platform and region/server.

Refrain from posting obscene content as part of your responses to avoid disqualification.

Additionally, Trailblazers must not engage in self-promotion in their responses.

Each account is eligible for one reward and cannot stack these rewards.

The rewards will be issued to the in-game mailbox and are entirely subject to the discretion of HoYoverse.

