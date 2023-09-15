Honkai Star Rail PlayStation 5 release date, pre-registration event, and more

Honkai Star Rail is a treat to play through. Released as a free-to-play title, the game is currently available for Android/ iOS devices and PCs. The availability of a PlayStation 5 port was announced earlier, with a projected release window of Q4 2023. However, in a surprising turn of events, it seems developer HoYoverse has decided to release the RPG early for the PlayStation.
A pre-registration event has also been announced to commemorate the occasion. To the delight of players worldwide, it comes with a ton of rewards.
Honkai Star Rail will come to the PlayStation 5 next month
As detailed in a Twitter/X post by HoYoverse, Honkai Star Rail is heading to the PlayStation 5 on October 11, 2023 (UTC +8). This is very likely to coincide with the release of version 1.4.
Players can head to the PlayStation store to pre-register for the game.
Pre-registration event and rewards for the PlayStation 5 version
To commemorate the PlayStation release, HoYoverse has arranged for a pre-registration event. Players will have to head on to the URL https://hoyo.link/cG9dFDAL to complete the pre-registration process.
Trailblazers completing the pre-registration will receive a copy of the 4-star Light Cone, The Seriousness of Breakfast, for free, regardless of the platform. In addition, every player is entitled to the following rewards based on the cumulative number of pre-registrations:
- 100,000: 10,000 Credits
- 300,000: 5x Adventure Log
- 600,000: 5x Condensed Aether
- 1,000,000: The Seriousness of Breakfast Light Cone x1
- Complete set of the 4-star Relic, Musketeer of Wild Wheat
These rewards can be claimed from the in-game mailbox.
Additionally, a total of three PlayStation 5 consoles will be up for grabs. The randomly selected winners will be announced on October 20, 2023 (UTC +8).
Pre-order bundles are also available to claim via the PlayStation store at the time of writing.
For more Honkai Star Rail news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.