Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Honkai Star Rail PlayStation 5 release date, pre-registration event, and more

Honkai Star Rail PlayStation 5 release date, pre-registration event, and more

By Dipan Saha
Modified Sep 15, 2023 03:50 GMT
The PS5 banner art
Honkai Star Rail gets a release date for the PlayStation 5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail is a treat to play through. Released as a free-to-play title, the game is currently available for Android/ iOS devices and PCs. The availability of a PlayStation 5 port was announced earlier, with a projected release window of Q4 2023. However, in a surprising turn of events, it seems developer HoYoverse has decided to release the RPG early for the PlayStation.

A pre-registration event has also been announced to commemorate the occasion. To the delight of players worldwide, it comes with a ton of rewards.

Honkai Star Rail will come to the PlayStation 5 next month

As detailed in a Twitter/X post by HoYoverse, Honkai Star Rail is heading to the PlayStation 5 on October 11, 2023 (UTC +8). This is very likely to coincide with the release of version 1.4.

Players can head to the PlayStation store to pre-register for the game.

Pre-registration event and rewards for the PlayStation 5 version

youtube-cover

To commemorate the PlayStation release, HoYoverse has arranged for a pre-registration event. Players will have to head on to the URL https://hoyo.link/cG9dFDAL to complete the pre-registration process.

Trailblazers completing the pre-registration will receive a copy of the 4-star Light Cone, The Seriousness of Breakfast, for free, regardless of the platform. In addition, every player is entitled to the following rewards based on the cumulative number of pre-registrations:

  • 100,000: 10,000 Credits
  • 300,000: 5x Adventure Log
  • 600,000: 5x Condensed Aether
  • 1,000,000: The Seriousness of Breakfast Light Cone x1
  • Complete set of the 4-star Relic, Musketeer of Wild Wheat

These rewards can be claimed from the in-game mailbox.

Additionally, a total of three PlayStation 5 consoles will be up for grabs. The randomly selected winners will be announced on October 20, 2023 (UTC +8).

Pre-order bundles are also available to claim via the PlayStation store at the time of writing.

For more Honkai Star Rail news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...