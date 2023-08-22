Honkai Star Rail: PlayStation 5 technical test dates announced at Gamescom 2023

Gamescom 2023 brought with it back-to-back trailers for HoYoverse titles, including Honkai Star Rail. This is Star Rail’s second appearance at Gamescom, the first being in the debut trailer featuring Blade, labeled “Nightmare.” The game was set to release for the PlayStation consoles sometime in late 2023. In a surprise move, HoYoverse announced a special technical test for the title starting this month.

Curious players can read on for a breakdown of the said test.

PlayStation 5 technical test for Honkai Star Rail announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live (ONL) 2023

The teaser trailer for Star Rail at Gamescom ONL 2023 revealed plans for a PlayStation 5 technical test, going live on August 23, 2023, at 10 am (UTC+8). Further information regarding the test beta is awaited.

The technical test does not detail information regarding the transfer of accounts to the PlayStation 5 version and may most likely contain bugs and minor beta intricacies. After all, the final release date of the stable PlayStation version is still not set in stone.

Is the Honkai Star Rail technical test available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro?

The release date for the PlayStation 5 technical test (Image via HoYoverse)

Speculation can be drawn regarding the omission of a release on these platforms, likely due to the aging nature of the aforementioned consoles. Star Rail is quite unlikely to run at a reliable frame rate on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Moreover, HoYoverse may have skipped the platform to provide players with a better “next-gen” experience.

The decision is understandable, given how poorly Genshin Impact performs on last-gen machines.

Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based RPG borrowing characters from the Honkai Impact series of video games. The title has gained a healthy following and is shaping up to be one of the best free-to-play titles of the year. For more Honkai Star Rail news and updates, keep watching this space.