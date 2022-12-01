Honor of Kings International Championship 2022: Teams, format, schedule, prize pool distribution, and more 

The Honor of Kings International Championship 2022, the biggest-ever mobile esports tournament, is all set to begin on December 3, featuring the best 16 teams from around the world. The championship will have a whopping $10 million prize pool, setting the record for the largest prize pool tournament in mobile esports history.

The event is a rebranded version of the Arena of Valor International Championship. Teams from China will compete from Shenzhen studios, while other regional teams will play remotely in South Korea. The competition will be held in two phases, the Group Stage and the Knockout.

Honor of Kings International Championship 2022 format, teams, prize pool distribution

Group Stage

The first phase will take place from December 3 to December 13, where 16 teams will fight for eight knockout stage seats. These teams are divided into four groups, with the top two from each group moving to the next phase. The bottom two teams from each group will be eliminated from the event.

HoK Global Esports @HoKEsports

The KIC2022 Group Stage is about to start. Let's look forward to players' performance from 16 teams! Here are the results of the Draw for KIC2022 Group Stage. The grouping outcome is here.The KIC2022 Group Stage is about to start. Let's look forward to players' performance from 16 teams! #KIC2022 Here are the results of the Draw for KIC2022 Group Stage. The grouping outcome is here.The KIC2022 Group Stage is about to start. Let's look forward to players' performance from 16 teams!#KIC2022 https://t.co/HAp3UUTAOy

The Group Stage has a Double Round-Robin format, where all matches will be held in a Best of 2 (BO2). The team that wins a match with a 2–0 scoreline will receive three points, while a tied match (1–1) awards one point. The team that loses the game with a scoreline of 0-2 will get zero points.

Knockout Stage

Quarter Finals - December 16 to 19

December 16 to 19 Semifinals - December 24 and 25

December 24 and 25 Grand Finals - December 30

The second phase will kick off on December 16 and feature a Single Elimination Bracket, where all matches will be held in a Best of 7 (BO7) format.

Honor of Kings International Championships 2022 teams

Wolves (China)) eStar Pro (China) Gank Gaming (China) Xianyoh Gaming (China) AG Super Play (China) Weibo Gaming (China) Hero Jiujing (China) Edward Gaming (China) Fut Nova (Turkey) Isurus (LATA) Red Canids (Brazil) Yalla Esports (Saudi Arabia) Impunity (South Asia) Scarz (Japan) Gen.G Esports (South Korea) Bacon Times (Thailand)

Two famous teams, Wolves and eStar Pro, have qualified for the event through KPL points and have previously won several major tournaments. Both teams have earned around $7 million each, which shows how dominant they have been in the Honor of Kings esports scene.

Popular South Korean organization Gen.G Esports recently entered the scene ahead of the mega competition. Nova Esports, a well-known mobile esports organization, has partnered with Turkey's Futbolist for the Honor of Kings' esports competitions and would aim to claim the title.

Prize Pool distribution

The winning team of the championship will receive a gigantic prize money of $3.5 million, while the runner-up will go home with $1.3 million. The teams competing in the Group Stage will win a minimum of $250K.

Prize Pool distribution of Honor of Kings International Championship (Image via official website)

Honor of Kings is the highest-earning mobile game, raking in more than $11 billion in revenue since its release in 2016. The title had an average of more than 100 million daily active users in 2020.

