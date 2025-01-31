  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3: Prize pool distribution, teams, format, and dates

Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3: Prize pool distribution, teams, format, and dates

By Gametube
Modified Jan 31, 2025 05:13 GMT
HoK Invitational Season 3 will be held in the Philippines (Image via Instagram/Honor of Kings Esports)
HoK Invitational Season 3 will be held in the Philippines (Image via Instagram/Honor of Kings Esports)

The Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 is set to be held from February 21 to March 1, 2025. A total of 12 teams from across the world have been invited. It will be played in Manila, the Philippines. A total prize pool of $300,000 is up for grabs in this competition. It will be hosted in two different phases: Group Stage and Knockout.

The Group Stage is planned for February 21 to 24. The 12 teams will be divided into four groups for this initial phase. Teams will fight in single round robin in their respective groups. The top two teams from each group will secure a spot in the Knockout, the remaining teams will be eliminated from this HoK tournament.

The Knockout is scheduled for February 26 to March 1. A total of eight teams from the Group Stage will compete in single elimination bracket. All matches will be best-of-seven.

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Participating teams in Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3

Here are the names of 12 clubs that will participate in the event:

  1. Blacklist International
  2. Elevate
  3. Rough World Era
  4. Bigetron Sigma
  5. Kagendra
  6. Nova Esports
  7. All Gamers Global
  8. Impunity
  9. Alpha Esports
  10. Team Vitality
  11. Gen.G Esports
  12. NongShim RedForce

Prize pool distribution

The champion of this Honor of Kings International S3 will be awarded a cash prize of $100,000. While the second, third, and fourth placed clubs will receive $50,000, $25,000, and $25,000, respectively. Here is the prize pool distribution:

  • First Place - $100,000
  • Second Place - $50,000
  • Third Place - $25,000
  • Fourth Place - $25,000
  • Fifth Place - $15,000
  • Sixth Place - $15,000
  • Seventh Place - $15,000
  • Eighth Place - $15,000
  • Ninth Place - $10,000
  • 10th Place - $10,000
  • 11th Place - $10,000
  • 12th Place - $10,000

Blacklist International was the top performer in the Philippines Qualifiers. The club displayed top notch performances. Elevate was the second best team in this qualifiers, while Rough World Era finished third.

Bigetron Sigma, a popular organisation, performed well in the Indonesia Qualifiers and claimed first position. Kagendra ensured second spot. Both teams will now represent Indonesia in this Honor of Kings tournament.

Nova Esports and All Gamers Global were the top two teams in the Malaysia Qualifiers. Impunity from Myanmar came out on top in the Wildcard Qualifiers. Alpha 7 claimed the first place in the Americas Qualifiers while Team Vitality did the same in Europe. Gen.G and Nongshim RedForce are representing the MENA and South Korea regions, respectively.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी