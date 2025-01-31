Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3: Prize pool distribution, teams, format, and dates

The Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 is set to be held from February 21 to March 1, 2025. A total of 12 teams from across the world have been invited. It will be played in Manila, the Philippines. A total prize pool of $300,000 is up for grabs in this competition. It will be hosted in two different phases: Group Stage and Knockout.

The Group Stage is planned for February 21 to 24. The 12 teams will be divided into four groups for this initial phase. Teams will fight in single round robin in their respective groups. The top two teams from each group will secure a spot in the Knockout, the remaining teams will be eliminated from this HoK tournament.

The Knockout is scheduled for February 26 to March 1. A total of eight teams from the Group Stage will compete in single elimination bracket. All matches will be best-of-seven.

Participating teams in Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3

Here are the names of 12 clubs that will participate in the event:

Blacklist International Elevate Rough World Era Bigetron Sigma Kagendra Nova Esports All Gamers Global Impunity Alpha Esports Team Vitality Gen.G Esports NongShim RedForce

Prize pool distribution

The champion of this Honor of Kings International S3 will be awarded a cash prize of $100,000. While the second, third, and fourth placed clubs will receive $50,000, $25,000, and $25,000, respectively. Here is the prize pool distribution:

First Place - $100,000

Second Place - $50,000

Third Place - $25,000

Fourth Place - $25,000

Fifth Place - $15,000

Sixth Place - $15,000

Seventh Place - $15,000

Eighth Place - $15,000

Ninth Place - $10,000

10th Place - $10,000

11th Place - $10,000

12th Place - $10,000

Blacklist International was the top performer in the Philippines Qualifiers. The club displayed top notch performances. Elevate was the second best team in this qualifiers, while Rough World Era finished third.

Bigetron Sigma, a popular organisation, performed well in the Indonesia Qualifiers and claimed first position. Kagendra ensured second spot. Both teams will now represent Indonesia in this Honor of Kings tournament.

Nova Esports and All Gamers Global were the top two teams in the Malaysia Qualifiers. Impunity from Myanmar came out on top in the Wildcard Qualifiers. Alpha 7 claimed the first place in the Americas Qualifiers while Team Vitality did the same in Europe. Gen.G and Nongshim RedForce are representing the MENA and South Korea regions, respectively.

