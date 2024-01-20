"Hope people stop giving him a voice" - GMHikaru slams Vladimir Kramnik following his recent controversial comments against Chess.com

Chess Grandmaster and Twitch streamer Hikaru "GMHikaru" took to his stream to express disapproval of a recent tirade by former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik directed at Chess.com.

For context, Kramnik recently lost to a FIDE Master on Chess.com's Titled Tuesday event and raised suspicions about the platform, questioning how a lower-rated player could play so accurately (the player in question had a 90% accuracy).

GMHikaru, who has faced Kramnik's skepticism before, rebuked him for his controversial stance and suggested that Kramnik might face consequences for his ongoing critical remarks. He said:

"One can hope people stop giving him a voice because it's clear that if he doesn't do well in a game, he assumes that everyone's much worse that me and he's gotta win every game."

GMHikaru expects "top players" or FIDE to say something against Vladimir Kramnik's rant

(Timestamp: 25:26)

Former world champion Vladimir Kramnik has encountered a challenging period, particularly in his interactions with Chess.com. He seems to strongly believe that the platform harbors numerous cheaters. His recent defeat to a lower-rated player in the latest Titled Tuesday (January 16) prompted him to say:

"You see everything, yeah? I'll finish (quit) the tournament and let's just answer some of your questions. So you see everything. If you are not too naive, you understand the scale of the problem. I mean it's massive."

GMHikaru was particularly critical of Kramnik's views, going so far as to suggest that other top players might now join in expressing disagreement with Kramnik:

"Anybody who even draws against him, suddenly they are cheating. It's not good for anybody. Very very bad and I don't know when, but top players at some point are gonna have to say something about this or FIDE has to do something because the longer this continues, eventually it's going to become an issue for Chess."

He added:

"Even if you wanna say he's trolling, the fact is, he is a former World Chess Champion. There are gonna be people who take what he says seriously. That is just the reality."

Here's what the community said

GMHikaru's take on Vladimir Kramnik garnered many reactions from the Chess community. Here are some of them:

Fans critical of Vladimir Kramnik's rant (Image via YouTube/GMHikaru)

Despite Kramnik's prolonged tirades, his actions haven't gone unnoticed. In response, Chess.com has taken a noticeable step by blocking his access to his blog on the website, preventing him from writing on the platform.