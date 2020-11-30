Cyberpunk 2077's pre-load information leaked

With less than two weeks to go until Cyberpunk 2077's release on December 10, the pre-load date for the PlayStation 4 version has been leaked.

The leak also reveals the amount of disk space that will be required to pre-load the game allegedly on December 8, 2020. This leak suggests that after multiple delays and countless memes from the community, CD Projekt Red is finally prepared for the launch of the much-awaited title.

However, what comes as a disappointment for many fans is the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 will launch without all the crisp, cutting-edge graphics that they expected. An upgraded version for the PS5 will be launching sometime after the release of the game while players on PCs with AMD graphics processing units will have to wait for a future update from CD Projekt Red for ray tracing support on the card.

Here's everything that was revealed in the leaks for Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 pre-load date and file size leaked

As per the Playstation Game Size Twitter page, Cyberpunk 2077 is supposed to launch with an initial file size of 71.730 GB. According to the tweet, this file size does not include the day one patch as details about that are still unknown.

🚨 Attention 1



🟨 Day One Patch Still Not Available



⬜ Pre-Load Or Luanch Date Depend Your Region ! (This Dates For Region NA) — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) November 27, 2020

However, the Twitter thread further confirmed that the day one patch size, as well as the file size of the base game, will differ for each region. The Twitter account also suggested that the pre-loading date is scheduled for December 8, but it could also change to December 3.

🚨 Attention 3



🟫 Pre-Load For Now Start in 8 Dec , But Can Be Changed To One Week Before Release (3 Dec) , if Pre-Load Date Change ، I will inform



🟧 Thanks For Support ❤️ — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) November 27, 2020

Advertisement

If all of this leaked information is indeed true then it could mean that Cyberpunk 2077 could easily take up to 100 GB in file size after future updates and patches.

Especially with the GFX enhancement update coming to the already limited SSD capacity of the PlayStation 5, it remains to be seen how CD Projekt Red plans to manage disk space for Cyberpunk 2077 with future updates.

CD Projekt Red is yet to make an official announcement regarding the pre-load date. However, the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Pro gameplay reveal of Cyberpunk 2077 as well as these leaks are indeed a happy confirmation that the long-awaited game is finally coming out.