How to claim this week's (June 16) free Epic Games Store title? Supraland is up for grabs

With the availability of Supraland, Epic Games Store has continued the sequence of providing premium games for free to all its members. This title becomes the latest one in a long sequence of games that are provided for free every week.

This week's offering is a bit different from the previous releases but will surely excite fans.

Epic Games Store has quickly risen as a reliable platform for fans worldwide and has become a dominant name in PC games. Its legacy of providing premium games for free has been taking place for a long time, and fans have been able to test different games at no additional cost. With the arrval of June 16, players can add another game to their Epic library and enjoy it at no cost.

How to redeem Supraland from Epic Games Store

Players must log in to their Epic Games Store account to start the process. The following steps won't be possible if a user doesn't have an Epic Games Store account. So, if they don't have one, they will need to create a free one before proceeding with the following steps:

Players must search for Supraland and go to the game's page. Alternatively, they can scroll down on the home page and find the title as part of this week's offering.

Once players are on the puchase page, they have to choose to 'Get,' which will take them to the next part.

Ordinarily, players would be required to submit payment details to add the game, but they won't have to pay anything since Supraland is free now.

Confirming the purchase will add the title to the player's library from where they will be able to install and play it.

Supraland is a must-have game, especially for lovers of unique titles. Released in 2018, the game is a Metroidvania platformer that can be much more challenging than how it looks.

The game describes itself as a mix of Portal, Metroid, and Zelda games. That might be a bold claim, but there's no denying that it can retain players' interests.

There's a little bit of everything as players must solve puzzles and combat enemies to proceed to the next step. It's a must-have, especially since players won't have to spend anything additional. It should be noted that only the base game is part of the free offering.

