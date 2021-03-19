How to complete COD Mobile Cargo Fever event 

The ongoing featured event in COD Mobile is called Cargo Fever, and this article will show players how to obtain the rewards in it.

The mobile gaming scene has been on fire for the past few years, as more and more players are trying their hands on mobile games. The competition among the developers has also been enhanced with time to procure more and more user base.

In order to engage more players, games often announce new in-game events. These events usually offer rewards to players to increase their enthusiasm towards the game.

COD Mobile Cargo Fever event rewards players after completing the required missions.

How to obtained Cargo Fever Events Rewards

Cargo Fever event is a time-limited event, valid from 19 March, 2021 to 25 March, 2021. Players need to complete specific missions in the Cargo Fever Event, after which they can get hold of the rewards.

Players need to click on featured to see the missions

After clicking on the season two "Events" icon, players will have to further open the featured events to see the missions required to complete the Cargo Fever event.

Players must complete missions to earn points

After opening the Cargo Fever event option, the players will see the following list of missions that they need to finish:

Play one match from Shipment 24/7 Playlist.

Play three matches from Shipment 24/7 Playlist.

Play five matches from Shipment 24/7 Playlist.

Win seven matches from Shipment 24/7 Playlist.

Kill five enemies with Assault Rifles in Shipment 24/7 Playlist.

Kill ten enemies in Shipment 24/7 Playlist.

Kill 25 enemies in Shipment 24/7 Playlist.

Kill 45 enemies in Shipment 24/7 Playlist.

Shipment 24/7 in featured mode of multiplayer match

Players will have to complete all of the said missions in the "Shipment 2019 24/7" feature mode of Multiplayer matches.

What are the rewards

Tourniquet camo skin of ASM10 comes in as a reward after completion of the missions

After completing each mission in the Cargo Fever event, players will earn a certain amount of points. After collecting a certain amount of points, special items will be unlocked.

Weapon XP Card that increases the weapon XP by 500 points - 40 points

300 Credits, which can be used to purchase items from the store - 60 points

ASM10 Tourniquet camo skin, the Assault Rifle with 49 damage and 72 accuracy - 80 points

Calling card with "Hold the perimeter" design, which can be used while the games - 100 points

