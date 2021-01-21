How to deal damage with Predator's Thermal mode in Fortnite Season 5

The new Jungle Hunter quests are live with the release of patch 15.21 in Fortnite. In a specific quest, players need to deal 100 damage as the Predator with Thermal mode activated. Doing so rewards players with the exclusive Hunter's Arsenal wrap.

All #Fortnite Jungle Hunter (Predator) Quests are now available:

• Collect Legendary Weapons (1)

• Defeat Predator

• Visit Predators Apartment

• Complete a Bounty as Predator

• Spend 30s within 10m of a player as Predator

• Deal damage with Thermal as Predator (100)



Guide: pic.twitter.com/k2MU2idMQx — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) January 20, 2021

how do i do damage in thermal mode with the predator — arch (@goodoldarch) January 20, 2021

After players overcome the toughest challenge of defeating the Predator in Fortnite, they will be required to complete additional quests with the Predator skin equipped to unlock further in-game items.

Nevertheless, this quest is fairly simple when compared to the battle against the Predator in Fortnite. However, the information on how to deal damage while Thermal as the Predator remains the key for players to complete this quest.

Here's a guide on how players can complete this quest in Fortnite to earn the Hunter's Arsenal in-game wrap.

Deal damage as the Predator with Thermal activated in Fortnite.

There are three possible methods for players to deal damage with Thermal activated as the Predator in Fortnite. Before first, players need to have the Predator skin equipped to complete this quest. The three methods to deal damage as the Predator with Thermal activated are:

The Thermal Flopper - The simplest and cheapest method for players is to find a Thermal Flopper fish from one of the fishing zones on the map. Consuming one of these fishes grants the Predator with Thermal vision for a short duration.

- The simplest and cheapest method for players is to find a Thermal Flopper fish from one of the fishing zones on the map. Consuming one of these fishes grants the Predator with Thermal vision for a short duration. The Night Hawk - Available for purchase from the Mancake, the Night Hawk pistol has a thermal scope. Although this method will cost the player some gold bars, yet having one of these guns equipped would allow the player a lot more time to deal damage as the Predator with Thermal activated.

- Available for purchase from the Mancake, the Night Hawk pistol has a thermal scope. Although this method will cost the player some gold bars, yet having one of these guns equipped would allow the player a lot more time to deal damage as the Predator with Thermal activated. The Amban Sniper Rifle - Arguably, the toughest method on the list. Players would need to eliminate the Madolorian before they can claim his Amban Sniper Rifle. Mando's signature weapon boasts a thermal scope, allowing players to flex their aiming skills at long ranges.

I little tip for predators deal damage while thermal is active challenge



Go to the desert place and where mancake spawns in buy the night hawk and shoot enemys for damage it works too — Elite Agent (@elite_agentFNBR) January 21, 2021

The easiest way to deal damage while using thermal for predator is to use a thermal fish and deal damage to a shark. Thank me later — Mike D (@itsmemikedyt) January 20, 2021

Players can choose any three of the above-mentioned methods to deal damage as the Predator with Thermal activated. However, consuming a Thermal Flopper in a game of Fortnite is far simpler than the other two methods.