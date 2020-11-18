How to enable video chat for Fortnite Houseparty and earn the Rainbow Fog Wrap

Epic Games' Houseparty app will now enable Fortnite players to video chat with their friends while playing the 100 player battle royale game.

Houseparty is a video chatting app available on Android and iOS devices. The Houseparty video chat option will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and the PlayStation 5. However, it is expected that Epic Games will soon roll out the same feature in a future update for Fortnite players on the Xbox platform. Houseparty needs to be linked to the player's Epic Games account before starting with the video chat.

Let's dive ahead and take a look at the details of Fornite's video chat feature on Houseparty.

Fortnite Houseparty: How to set it up?

To set up the video chat feature on Houseparty, players would need to follow these steps:

Open Houseparty on iOS or Android and Connect to Fortnite through Settings or the TV icon. Join your friends like you usually would, or invite them to join you. Fire up Fortnite on a PC or PlayStation. Continue talking to your friends while you play.

Players must position their mobile devices with the Houseparty and Epic Games accounts linked in such a way that their entire face is inside the frame.

Image via Epic Games - Fortnite

Epic Games has also introduced the 'Rainbow Fog Wrap' as a reward for players who link their Epic Games profile to their Houseparty profiles. However, keeping in mind that Houseparty will not be available on every platform at the time of launch, Epic Games has been allowing players to claim the Rainbow Fog Wrap by playing five matches on Fortnite with friends. These five games need to be played between 20th November (12:00 AM Eastern Time) and 26th November (11:59 PM Eastern Time)

Considering that Fortnite is heavily populated with impressionable children, Epic Games has ensured to add a bunch of safety and security options for the new feature. According to the official blog of Epic Games,

"Houseparty video chat in Fortnite is cropped to focus on player faces. You will be given a Fortnite-themed virtual background, so only your face is shown to other players."

Image via Epic Games - Fortnite

It also added Parental Control features, which will see the addition of an option to turn off the Houseparty video chat from within Fortnite. With added security features that allow players to block or report someone else for offensive behavior, Houseparty is all set to take the Fortnite community by storm as it gets released later today.