"How f**king stupid" - Asmongold gives his take on unobtainable and rare WoW mount reportedly being available through Trading Post

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has spoken about the recent controversy surrounding World of Warcraft. During a livestream on January 27, 2024, the content creator reviewed a tweet by X user @N_Tys26, who reported that the mount, Reins of the Kor'kron War Wolf, would seemingly be available through the game's Trading Post feature.

X user @N_Tys26 wrote:

"AOTC (Ahead of the Curve) mount available on Trading Post? As first reported by @Wowhead, it looks as if the WoW team will be adding a former AOTC mount to the Trading Post. The mount that has been datamined is the Kor'kron War Wolf which was granted for obtaining AOTC back in MoP for defeating Garrosh Hellscream. This will mark the first previously unobtainable AOTC mount to make its way onto the Trading Post."

Sharing his thoughts on the situation, Asmongold remarked:

"Number four - holy f**k, how f**king stupid! How sad."

"The entire game is pay-to-win" - Asmongold unhappy with Reins of the Kor'kron War Wolf reportedly being available through Trading Post

Asmongold was two hours into the broadcast when he came across X user @N_Tys26's aforementioned tweet. Providing a gist of the controversy, the Twitch star said:

"World of Warcraft is now allowing people to buy Ahead of the Curve mounts on the Trading Post. This was in Mists of Pandaria and this was previously unobtainable accomplishment that people would have in Mists of Pandaria. Now, you can obtain just from getting Trader's Tenders."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder also claimed that World of Warcraft has become a "pay-to-win" game. He elaborated:

"Number one - I don't think anybody ever saw this coming. Number two - it doesn't really matter because the entire game is pay-to-win and everybody is buying gold. Number three - I'm so glad that Classic WoW is out, so I never have to think about this."

Timestamp: 02:27:55

A few moments later, Zack's attention was drawn to a Twitch chatter, who wrote:

"Every time I hear about WoW it's something about money and paying."

The 32-year-old started laughing after reading this and responded:

"Yeah, I wonder why."

Fans react to the streamer's take

At the time of writing, the YouTube comments section featured over 555 reactions. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent ones:

Asmongold is a renowned figure in the livestreaming and content creation sphere, best known for his Just Chatting, reaction, and gaming content. He now livestreams on his Twitch channel, Zackrawrr, which currently has over 1.6 million followers.