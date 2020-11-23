While prolonged debates about the skill-based matchmaking system in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are still raging online, players are now being plagued by a "Disconnected from Server" error on PCs.

There could be a bunch of reasons as to why players are running into this error on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It could be as simple as a server outage or maintenance downtime, or as severe as an issue of corrupt game files. Specifically for players on PC, this error can also be caused by a separate application on the same device interfering with the network.

Also, it could simply be a connection issue on the player's network. However, for players running into the problem, there are also a few fixes that can help them overcome the error in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Let's take a look at how players can fix the "Disconnected from Server" error in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Fixes for "Disconnected from Server" error in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

For players who are continuously running into the "Disconnected from Server" error in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, there is a list of things that they can try to overcome the problem.

These steps include:

The player needs to check and ensure that all the game files, as well as the game client itself, are updated to the latest version.

The player should go to the Activision Online Services status page to check if the server is facing any disruptions or not.

After this, the player should restart their device to ensure that there's no effective bug disrupting their connection.

If the problem persists, the user should troubleshoot their internet connection. This involves both, running a speed test to check if your connection is facing issues as well as turning off their router for at least 30 seconds before rebooting.

In case the wireless connection turns out to be having issues, players should try and switch to a wired connection for better stability.

Finally, if none of the above steps help, the player should repair the game files by uninstalling and reinstalling Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

If a player finds themselves facing the same problem despite doing everything mentioned above and while having a working internet connection, it is advised that the player contacts the online support forum for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.