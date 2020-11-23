While prolonged debates about the skill-based matchmaking system in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are still raging online, players are now being plagued by a "Disconnected from Server" error on PCs.
There could be a bunch of reasons as to why players are running into this error on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It could be as simple as a server outage or maintenance downtime, or as severe as an issue of corrupt game files. Specifically for players on PC, this error can also be caused by a separate application on the same device interfering with the network.
Also, it could simply be a connection issue on the player's network. However, for players running into the problem, there are also a few fixes that can help them overcome the error in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
Let's take a look at how players can fix the "Disconnected from Server" error in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
Fixes for "Disconnected from Server" error in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
For players who are continuously running into the "Disconnected from Server" error in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, there is a list of things that they can try to overcome the problem.
These steps include:
- The player needs to check and ensure that all the game files, as well as the game client itself, are updated to the latest version.
- The player should go to the Activision Online Services status page to check if the server is facing any disruptions or not.
- After this, the player should restart their device to ensure that there's no effective bug disrupting their connection.
- If the problem persists, the user should troubleshoot their internet connection. This involves both, running a speed test to check if your connection is facing issues as well as turning off their router for at least 30 seconds before rebooting.
- In case the wireless connection turns out to be having issues, players should try and switch to a wired connection for better stability.
- Finally, if none of the above steps help, the player should repair the game files by uninstalling and reinstalling Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
If a player finds themselves facing the same problem despite doing everything mentioned above and while having a working internet connection, it is advised that the player contacts the online support forum for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.Published 23 Nov 2020, 20:00 IST