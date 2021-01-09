How to get 500 V-Bucks for free in Fortnite if you have a monthly crew pack subscription

Fortnite is rewarding players who faced a delay between the time of billing for the monthly crew pack subscription and the time they received their 1,000 V-Bucks.

Epic Games has been handing 500 V-Bucks as a reward to everyone who faced a delay in receiving their monthly crew pack subscription's V-Bucks. However, there have been reports in the community where multiple players haven't even received the designated 1,000 V-Bucks yet.

still haven't got my 1k bruh — michæl (@jadebearrr) January 9, 2021

It is expected that Epic Games will soon fix the present scenario. As players have already started receiving the additional 500 V-Bucks, it is believed that everyone who has suffered will be rewarded for their patience. There have been reports of players receiving their designated 1,000 V-Bucks, accompanied by an additional 500 as reward.

I haven't either when this was posted but just logged in and it was there plus the 500 bonus — Charles Jones (@kintaro9117) January 9, 2021

Here's everything to know about Epic Games' 500 V-Bucks reward for players who faced a delay in receiving their crew pack subscription's 1,000 V-Bucks.

500 V-Bucks reward for players' patience in Fortnite

Epic Games is rewarding players with 500 V-Bucks for their patience. There are many players in the community who are still waiting to receive their designated 1,000 V-Bucks in spite of being billed. As it seems from the mixed response in the community, Epic Games is currently working to fix the situation.

However, while the fix is gradually reaching the players, many remain neglected for now. Understandably, this 500 V-Bucks from Epic Games comes more as a compensation for the players than a reward. However, one question that remains unanswered is why Epic Games hasn't been able to handle the situation in spite of a prolonged delay.

Advertisement

I got a pop up that I got my 1000 vbucks but didn’t get them — Trump2020 (@Chazz60645929) January 9, 2021

i got 500 vbucks, still not my 1k — 💖 (@taff3yy) January 9, 2021

Can someone tell me what happened with the 1000 v bucks I haven't got them yet — JASON RESOORT (@Freekymonster13) January 9, 2021

Advertisement

Well, they learn from there mistakes — Fortniteiscool (@Fortnit43018485) January 9, 2021

he said “are being given out...” not “were given out” — gingy 🍭 (@aaddamm) January 9, 2021

Amidst all that, the iOS community of Fortnite has joined in to inquire about the V-Bucks reward for their patient wait. Unfortunately for them, Epic Games hasn't revealed any official information regarding the return of Fortnite to iOS. However, when it does, Fortnite might return with a series of gifts and rewards for everyone.

If they are getting 500 v bucks for a few day delay. IOS players better be getting a lot more for missing over 200 days. — Bowlingboy69 (@drxftfn) January 9, 2021

Advertisement

At this point I don’t care mobile should just go to console or pc the better option — Tilt region (@Tiltregions) January 9, 2021

Nevertheless, all of that remains to be seen later, as a major part of the community is still waiting to receive the 1,000 V-Bucks in Fortnite that they already paid for. Given that Epic Games are already handling the situation, it can be expected that everyone will receive their dues along with their rewards very soon.